Donald Trump and Melania’s relationship is said to be cold after he blames her for midterm election losses

Donald Trump’s third run for president is not going to be an easy road for him. He has quite a bit of opposition in the Republican Party, and his wife, Melania Trump, wouldn’t be thrilled with his post-election midterm theories. She didn’t like the headlines about being solely to blame for Donald Trump endorsing Dr. Oz, who lost his Pennsylvania Senate race.

Kate Bennett, CNN correspondent and author of Free, Melania: The Unauthorized Biography, shared with Anderson Cooper that not only does Melania dislike being in the news, but she also dislikes having her name attached to rants. and the delusions of her husband. This incident made their relationship a little cold, which is not terrible when Donald Trump is counting on Melania’s support for his presidential campaign.

Bennett doesn’t believe the former First Lady intends to be on the campaign trail even though she showed up at her presidential campaign announcement. Donald Trump is going to have to rely on Donald Jr. Trump and Eric Trump to carry the weight of family support. Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner have also said they’ve dated, and Tiffany Trump and her new husband Michael Boulos are unlikely to do much either. It’s not exactly an ideal situation for the former president, who wants to come out blazing for another run at the White House.

With lukewarm support all around both personally and professionally, it’s hard to know what Donald Trump is thinking right now. He feels like his political career is ending with a whimper and no one around him is telling him the truth.

