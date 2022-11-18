IHC says intelligence suspects another bid on Imran Khan’s life





The photo shows the facade of the High Court in Islamabad. The IHC/FileCourt website asks PTI to resubmit the petition to request an NOC. The IHC says the old petition has become ineffective. The police submit an intelligence report.

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq remarked on Friday that according to intelligence reports submitted by the police, there are fears of another attack on PTI Chairman Imran Khan. who survived an assassination attempt earlier this month.

A gunman opened fire on the PTI leader in Wazirabad on November 3 during the party’s long march, during which he suffered multiple gunshot wounds and is currently recovering at his Zaman Park society house from Lahore, but regularly catering to walkers.

The IHC Chief Justice’s remarks came during the hearing of two merged petitions, PTI’s plea seeking a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for a protest sit-in in Islamabad and the Traders’ Petition to ensure citizens’ right to road access during prolonged political protests.

During the hearing, the police presented a report to the court stating that newly analyzed chatter suggests there is a possibility of another bid on the life of PTI Chairman Imran Khan during the protest, to which Khan plans to join after recovering from his injuries.

The Chief Justice said it was the government’s responsibility to sort out this issue related to Khan’s safety.

Judge Farooq further said that the PTI should again move the court through a new motion as the one heard had become ineffective.

He said that the administration should decide on the PTI’s request in accordance with the law and ensure that roads are not blocked when determining the location of the rally, guaranteeing both the party’s right to demonstrate politics and the fundamental rights of citizens.

As the PTI lawyer, Babar Awan, did not appear in court, his assistant informed the Chief Justice that the petitioner, Ali Nawaz Awan, was not available to attend the hearing and requested the court to adjourn the case.

Additional Attorney General (AAG) Munawar Iqbal Duggal told the court that the petition was filed on November 3 and had already become ineffective.

Advocate General Jehangir Jadoon said it was impossible to know when they (the petitioners) would be in Islamabad.

Justice Farooq noted that the cause of action upon which this motion was based no longer exists. Responding to the judge, PTI’s attorney said they would file a new claim today.

The court cannot suggest a location for the demonstration. It is up to the administration of the capital to decide if they want the PTI to organize their protest camp at D-Chowk or at F-9 Park,” Judge Farooq said.

He added that the code of conduct for the protest demonstration could only be agreed with the administration.

Addressing the PTI lawyer, the IHC Chief Justice said: “You (PTI) have blocked the GT road, the freeway and other important highways. You should also have exercised due diligence. ‘a certain responsibility.

Giving his eyewitness account of the blocking of the highway by the PTI, Deputy Attorney General Fazlur Rehman said he saw a group of around ten protesters led by Zulfi Bukhari sitting in the middle of the highway.

To which, Judge Farooq forbade him to mention names.

The court then adjourned the case until November 22.

The PTI filed a petition with the IHC on October 31 asking for permission to gather and hold a sit-in and to urge the government to ensure the security of the marchers.

The petition, filed by PTI leader Ali Nawaz Awan, mentions that the party has held several public rallies, seminars, corner meetings, public rallies and conventions. He said the PTI was a peaceful party and did not believe in confrontation with state institutions.

He therefore asked the court for permission to gather the protesters in the capital and organize a sit-in on the Sri Nagar highway between areas H-9 and G-9 and near the Weekly Bazaar which is under administrative control. of the Deputy Commissioner following the Decision of the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

On Thursday, Pakistan’s Supreme Court rejected a plea to stop the PTI’s long march, calling the petition unsuccessful.

“On the face of it, the court’s interference in the matter would be premature. […] court will exercise judicial restraint in such political cases,” Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said as he heard the case while presiding over a three-member bench, including Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Ayesha Malik.

JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza had moved the court last week, seeking to stop the long march, but the SC told him that if the law and order situation worsened, he could enter a new plea.

