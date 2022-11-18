On Terror, Prime Minister’s Swipe in Pak, China

Prime Minister Modi said all terror attacks deserved equal outrage and action.

New Delhi:

In an obvious reference to Pakistan and China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that some countries support terrorism as part of their foreign policy while others support it indirectly by blocking action against terrorists.

“Some countries support terrorism as part of their foreign policy. They offer them political, ideological and financial support,” the Prime Minister told an international ministerial conference – “No Money for Terror” – on the financing of the fight against terrorism in New Delhi.

Organizations and individuals trying to create “sympathy for terrorists” should be isolated, Prime Minister Modi has said.

“There must be a cost imposed on the countries that support terrorism, and on the organizations and individuals that try to create sympathy for the terrorists. They must also be isolated. There can be no ifs and buts in such matters. The world must unite against all kinds of overt and covert support for terrorism,” Prime Minister Modi said.

“Also, sometimes there are indirect arguments made for terrorism to block actions against terrorists,” he said.

China has repeatedly thwarted international efforts to take action against terrorists, including Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) leader Hafiz Saeed.

The union government has argued that funding must be stifled in order to stop terrorism-related activities. The Prime Minister also stressed the need to tackle the “root of terrorist financing”.

“It is well known that terrorist organizations get money from several sources. One of them is state support,” the prime minister said.

“New types of technologies are being used for terrorist financing and recruitment. There is a need for a uniform understanding of new financial technologies. At times, even activities such as money laundering and financial crimes are known to contribute to the financing of terrorism. In such a complex environment, the UNSC and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) contribute to the war against terrorism”, he added.

He said all terrorist attacks deserve equal outrage and action.

“No one should need to remind the world of the dangers of terrorism. However, there are still some misconceptions about terrorism in some quarters. We consider even one attack to be one too many. too much. Thus, we will have no rest until terrorism is uprooted,” he said.

He said it was “also important to jointly address the issues of extremism and radicalization”, which have often been blamed on the Kashmir issue.

“Our country faced the horrors of terror long before the world took serious notice. Over the decades, terrorism in different forms has tried to harm India, but we fought back with courage” , said the Prime Minister.

Addressing the conference, Home Minister Amit Shah said that financing terrorism is more dangerous than terrorism whose threat cannot and should not be linked to any religion, nationality or group.

“Terrorists are constantly finding new ways to commit acts of violence, radicalize young people and raise financial resources. The ‘Darknet’ is used by terrorists to spread radical content and conceal their identity. has an increase in the use of virtual assets as cryptocurrency. We need to understand the patterns and find their solutions,” he said.