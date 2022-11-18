Model chase memo from Mar-a-Lago





This model prosecution memorandum (or memorandum) assesses potential charges against former President Donald Trump arising from his handling of classified documents and other government documents since his departure on January 20, 2021. It includes crimes related to suppressing and withholding national security information and obstructing the investigation of its handling of such documents. The authors have decades of experience as federal prosecutors and defense attorneys, as well as other legal skills. Based on this experience and the analysis that follows, we conclude that there is a strong basis for indicting Trump.

Before indicting a case, prosecutors prepare a memorandum that outlines admissible evidence, possible charges, and legal issues. This document provides a basis for prosecutors and their supervisors to assess whether the case meets the standard set forth in the Federal Prosecuting Principles, which permit prosecutions only when there is sufficient evidence to obtain and support a prosecution. Before a decision is made on this, the prosecutors will prepare such a note.

But such a DOJ memo will be confidential, in part because it will contain information derived from the work product of the grand jury and the attorney. Since this document will not be available to the public, we offer this analysis. Ours is probably more detailed than what the GM can prepare internally. But, given the seriousness of the issues here, our memo gives an idea of ​​how prosecutors will gather and weigh the considerations they need to weigh before making a prosecutorial decision.

Our note analyzes six federal crimes:

Poor management of government records1. Retention of National Defense Information (18 USC 793(e))2. Concealment of government documents (18 USC 2071)3. Conversion of Government Assets (18 USC 641)

Obstruction, false information, contempt1. Obstruction of Justice (18 USC 1519)2. Criminal Contempt (18 USC 402)3. False Statements to Federal Investigators (18 USC 1001)

Based on publicly available information to date, there is a strong argument to charge Trump under several of these federal criminal statutes.

Methodology

In considering prosecuting a former president, we begin with the standard set forth by Attorney General Merrick Garland: upholding the rule of law means applying the law equally, without fear or favour. In other words, this case should be assessed for prosecution like any other case with similar evidence, regardless of the fact that the case focuses on the conduct of a former President of the United States. This memo therefore includes a balanced assessment of this particular case and a thorough review of the Department of Justice’s previous precedents for indicting similar cases. These past cases show that refusing to bring charges against Trump would be tantamount to treating him far more favorably than other defendants, including those charged with conduct less egregious than his own. All Americans are entitled to impartial law enforcement, Garland said, and we are also guided by the values ​​behind those words.

This memo template is limited in one important way, however. Throughout the memo, we rely as much as possible on the unusual amount of factual information provided by the government in its court documents. However, we do not have visibility on the total volume of information collected by the Ministry of Justice. This means we could miss important facts, including exculpatory evidence, that could inform the DOJ’s decision-making process. We may not be aware of the problems of admissibility of certain pieces of evidence. And just as true, the evidence could be better or more complete than what is available in the public record.

Also, out of necessity, we sometimes rely on reports from investigative reporters, whereas the current memo would instead rely on direct evidence that federal investigators have gathered. For this reason, we do not make final billing decisions. Instead, we stop to note that there is a strong basis for charging based on the public record, and charges would be sought by departmental precedent in similar cases.

