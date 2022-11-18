KC Singh | Will the G-20 presidency be India’s crown of thorns?

Trump was the main culprit behind the global climate change agenda by pulling the US out of the Paris climate change accord

India assumes the chairmanship of the G-20 on December 1 this year. But the celebrations began on November 16, when the gavel was passed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi by Indonesian President Joko Widodo at the Bali summit. The Congress has lamented that the BJP is using next year’s series of pre-summit activities for partisan one-upmanship at the national level ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This is something every government does, although with the BJP excessive busting cannot be ruled out.

Anyway, the fact that Indonesia passes the baton to India has another meaning. The Bandung Afro-Asian Conference in 1955, attended by 29 heads of state or government, became the forerunner of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), co-founded by India under Jawaharlal Nehru. Indonesia even created a model of an independent presidency at a time of multiple geopolitical schisms. If the Indonesian slogan was Recover Together, Recover Strong, India invented One Earth, One Family, One Future. The challenges were evident at the start of the summit.

The nearly simultaneous COP27 climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, underscored the shadow of the slippage of the transition to a carbon-neutral future due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine. . The fact that newly elected Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lual de Silva was at the COP27 meeting promising to tackle deforestation in the Amazon rainforest, reversing the approach of his predecessor, Jair Bolsonaro, brought hope. Simultaneously, former US President Donald Trump declared a fresh run for the White House in 2024, denying the dangers of climate change and completely falsifying the facts about rising oceans due to global warming. He was the main culprit behind the global climate change agenda by withdrawing the United States from the Paris Agreement on climate change.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s failure to attend the Bali summit, despite Indonesia’s strong resistance to Western demands to disinvite, marked the geopolitical fissures that are hampering a global consensus to tackle the challenges.

This was underscored by Russia’s firing of nearly 100 missiles at Ukraine to knock out its energy infrastructure as leaders met in Bali.

Chinese President Xi Jinping shook hands with Prime Minister Modi and sat down for the first-ever three-and-a-half-hour in-person meeting with US President Joe Biden. While the United States and China seemed content with a difficult path to de-escalation, China continued the summit with its naval flotilla once again sailing menacingly towards Taiwan. The danger lurks that with the US House of Representatives now under Republican control, the next president decides to complicate the detente with China by going to Taiwan. Sino-US relations had visibly deteriorated after a visit by Democratic President Nancy Pelosi earlier in 2022.

The other danger stems from the International Monetary Fund’s assessment that 2023 will be a bad year for the global economy with around a third of countries likely to enter recession, including Australia. The G-20 Leaders’ Statement in Bali opens with the same warning that 14 years after its founding, the leaders of the organization were meeting as the world faced the most serious financial crisis of our generation. He said the overall situation was one of an unprecedented multidimensional crisis. He explains that the potpourri consists of the Covid-19 pandemic, still swirling especially in China, and climate change. This toxic mix has hindered the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals.

It is the crown of thorns that India received. Simply exaggerating its theatricality would be a distraction. India is a nation the size of a subcontinent, which is both part of the problem and the solution. But in a world full of rivalries and antagonisms, over the resolution of which India has little control, India can only advance the collective agenda incrementally. The 52-paragraph Leaders’ Statement is a Magna Carta of global renewal in all its aspects. It begins by suggesting that economic challenges require concrete and precise measures involving the use of all political tools. This is easier said than done, because when the United States began raising interest rates to control domestic inflation and in the run-up to the midterm elections in November, the impact was global, with the dollar appreciating and funding coming to it. The Global South has faced a double whammy from rising oil prices due to sanctions on Iran and Russia and a stronger dollar.

Food security received a lot of attention in the Bali Declaration. He talks about ensuring that vulnerable people are protected from hunger and that food supply chains are secure. The Istanbul agreements authorizing the export of Ukrainian food grains explain the difficulty of controlling food prices when two major grain exporters, Ukraine and Russia, are at war. There is a good suggestion like asking the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations to share their food security mapping exercise. Even India has had to balance national requirements to determine what and how much to export.

The paragraphs on climate change provide useful support for the COP27 meeting in Sharm el-Sheikh. The inclusion of the term common but differentiated responsibilities is welcome as India has always advocated it. It accepts that developing countries’ nationally determined contribution (NDC) to mitigation must be consistent with their need for development and their historically low contribution to global warming. But India’s resistance at COP27 to the immediate reduction of coal as a fuel points to the contradictions.

The Covid-19 pandemic has underscored the need not only to be vigilant but to increase funding for the Pandemic Fund to ensure that the world will never again face the crisis that began in 2020 and continues to this day. . Steps by WHO Vaccine Technology Centers to enable sharing of mRNA vaccine technology were encouraged. Finally, comes the acceptance that the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated the transformation of the digital ecosystem and the digital economy. This is an area where India has moved rapidly and can lead the way by sharing its experience, imparting digital skills to less developed countries and encouraging cross-border digital payments. Indian software companies could benefit from India emphasizing its achievements in the digital realm.

Thus, the G-20 Presidency is an opportunity to contribute to the themes already at play by incrementally pushing and pulling. To avoid pre-election controversies, it would help to show the same inclusiveness at home that India preaches abroad. India is a microcosm of the global challenges of economic disparities, rural-urban divide, environmental degradation and economic downturn. Whatever works for one-sixth of humanity will surely be useful for the rest.

