



J IT MODERN The Kemal Atatürk state assembled from the rump of the Ottoman Empire celebrates its 100th anniversary in 2023. The atmosphere will hardly be festive. In 2010, Turkey’s authoritarian President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pledged to strengthen GDP to $2 trillion and make the economy one of the ten largest in the world by 2023. But, battered by 80% inflation and a weak currency, both largely the result of the government’s own policies Mr. Erdogan, the country is rather stuck in 19th place. In dollars, GDP has actually fallen: from $957 billion in 2013 to $815 billion in 2021. The economy, along with concerns about corruption and institutional integrity, could be the cause of Erdogans’ downfall. Presidential and parliamentary elections are scheduled for June. The opposition has yet to field its presidential candidate, but polls show Mr Erdogan would lose to each of the putative contenders in a runoff. Its Justice and Development judgment ( AND ) and its coalition partner, the Nationalist Movement Party, are about to be beaten by an opposition alliance. The president’s political obituary has already been written, but even allies admit that this election will be the toughest. Many Turks fear that Mr Erdogan will resort to extreme measures to avoid defeat. He is likely to try to squeeze his way out of a hole. Deprived of hard currency, Turkey is courting new investment from Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates . He has already implemented a debt amnesty program and raised the minimum wage considerably. More stimulus spending could propel the official inflation rate into triple digits. Mr Erdogan may also attempt to reverse his faltering fortunes through confrontation, either with Kurdish insurgents in Syria or with old enemy Greece over airspace and maritime rights. With the Greek elections also approaching, the risk of escalation is real. Yet even that may not save Mr. Erdogan. Chances are that in October, when the official celebrations take place, the Erdogan era will be over. But don’t underestimate the lengths he will go to prevent that from happening. Piotr Zalewski: correspondent in Turkey, The Economist, Ankara This article appeared in the Europe section of the print edition of The World Ahead 2023 under the title Turkey turns 100

