Fall in dollar inflows to the detriment of PKR: Imran Khan – Pakistan





LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) President Imran Khan on Thursday accused the coalition government of only focusing on closing its corruption cases worth millions of rupees rather than taking steps to control inflation out of control.

He expressed these views while addressing participants of the PTI Haqeeqi Azadi march in Dina, Khushab, Peshawar and Chakdara via video link from the provincial capital on Thursday.

While decrying the economic collapse, the former prime minister said the country was experiencing record inflation and the government cared the least. He accused the government of closing corruption deals after passing a law.

Giving itself an NRO was the hallmark of this government achievement since it came to power, he added. While painting a bleak picture of Pakistan’s economic situation, the PTI Chairman reiterated that the country was heading towards default as the government had no money to repay the loans.

Today, Pakistan’s risk of default rate jumped to 80%, sending a message to foreign banks that we cannot repay the loans. Therefore, they would be reluctant to provide loans to Pakistan, he added.

According to him, since remittances, exports and tax collection have seen a considerable drop in the past seven months, the inflow of dollars has dried up. Hence, this will add more pressure on the Pakistani Rupee.

Country heading for default, says Imran Khan

Additionally, economic instability will force local investors to prefer dollars to investments in new businesses in Pakistan, which will further devalue the currency. The end result will be more inflation, unemployment and widespread poverty in the country.

Khan also pointed to the decline in agricultural production and the industrial sector. Yields of major crops, including cotton, maize, rice and sugar cane, will drop significantly next year due to an increase in the cost of farm inputs, according to the agriculture finance committee. , including tractors, urea and fertilizers. Spending by farmers has increased during the current government term, he added.

The combination of the above factors was drying up our national wealth and hence how are we going to repay our debts, he asked, adding that Pakistan would have to pay a heavy price to seek foreign aid to avoid default. of payment ; Pakistan’s national security will be compromised.

So the only way forward for us is free and fair elections. This is the only solution that can get the country out of the current mess created by this government, he said, adding that through the long march of the PTI, the people gave a clear message that the leaders who were imposed were not acceptable to him. In the recent by-election, the nation showed its resentment against the imposed rulers by voting overwhelmingly for the PTI, he added.

Speaking about the government’s decision to amend the Pakistan Army Act 1952, the former prime minister claimed it was an effort by the leadership to appoint an army chief who could serve their interests and hide their corruption.

He feared that the current leaders would flee the country after completing their program of closing all corruption cases opened against them. He accused the leaders of only serving their interests and not the country.

Their only concern was not the country but closing their corruption deals and annihilating the opposition, he added. Khan again lambasted a media house for running a concocted story against him and vowed to expose its propaganda. He revealed that in addition to London and Dubai, he also decided to take legal action against the media house in the United States; I will expose them, who under the guise of freedom of speech were spreading propaganda and thus pursuing personal interests.

Meanwhile, when meeting with a select group of journalists here, the PTI chief observed that there was panic and confusion in government circles over the appointment of the army chief. He admitted that they had differences with the establishment over the removal of former Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar: if he had been removed at their request, our Punjab government would have fallen.

He further stated that the PTI government and the establishment are on the same page on the issue of foreign policy; however, it was not until his return from Russia that the differences developed. Recalling the assassination attempt on him, Khan was certain he had been shot by a sniper; there were several assailants during the attack. He did not hold Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi responsible for the FIR fiasco.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brecorder.com/news/40209533/drop-in-inward-dollar-flows-to-hurt-pkr-imran-khan The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos