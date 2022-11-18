China’s delicate foreign relations pose a challenge for Xi Jinping





O CHICKEN XI JINPING becoming leader of the Chinese party in 2012, he faced a largely benign international environment. America was still preoccupied with the Islamic world, and despite concerns from security officials, US policy toward China was shaped primarily by trade. For Europe too, business trumps security and values. Russia was a reliable Chinese partner; the border with India was stable; and much of the developing world was hungry not only for China’s money, but also for an alternative to the Western development model. The world in 2023 is a much tougher place for Mr. Xi as he begins his third five-year term. Relations with America are so strained that there is talk of war in Taiwan. Chinese support for the Russian invasion of Ukraine alienated much of Europe. A border dispute with India erupted again. And much of the global South is struggling to repay Chinese loans. Moreover, China’s reputation for good governance has been tainted by its handling of covid-19. Mr. Xi will face the greatest test of his leadership as he confronts these simultaneous crises amid growing public discontent in his country over his zero covid strategy and worsening economic consequences. Start with America. China’s most important bilateral relationship will be dominated by tensions over Taiwan, which peaked in August when Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives, visited the island. China, which claims Taiwan, responded with massive military exercises. China will also be infuriated by the Taiwan Policy Act, which is moving through Congress and will boost US support for the island, designating it as non- NATO ally. In addition to making it riskier for US ships to use the Taiwan Strait, China is likely to increase pressure on nations with diplomatic relations with Taiwan. With a U.S. presidential election looming in 2024 and anti-China sentiment prevalent throughout Congress, Xi won’t expect the Biden administration to change course. The challenge will be to prevent a real military confrontation. With limited prospects in the West, Chinese diplomacy in 2023 should focus on the global South China’s relations with Europe will also be dominated by security issues, primarily the war in Ukraine. European governments were already increasingly concerned about Chinese espionage, technology acquisition and the erosion of the international order. But China’s support for Russia has prompted European leaders to act. In August, Estonia and Latvia followed Lithuania in leaving the 16+1 group that China had founded to expand its influence in Europe. Even Germany has now joined Britain and France in sending warplanes and ships to the Indo-Pacific. The prospects for trade relations with Europe are perhaps more promising. Bilateral trade and investment have continued to expand over the past two years, and the environment for Chinese businesses in Europe is still less hostile than in the Americas. If the war in Ukraine ends, China could save its image by helping broker peace and rebuild the country. But business relations will still be hampered by covid restrictions in China and increased European scrutiny of Chinese transactions. With such limited prospects in the West, Chinese diplomacy in 2023 should focus on the Global South. Taiwan and Ukraine are marginal concerns there, and many developing countries still view China as a valuable source of trade and investment. But even on this front, China faces new challenges, as many poor countries are over-indebted, in part due to Chinese infrastructure loans. China’s largesse is also limited by its own economic problems. Mr Xi has had a surprisingly difficult 2022. The coming year will probably be even more difficult. Jeremy Page: Asia Diplomacy Editor, The Economist, Delhi This article appeared in the China section of The World Ahead 2023 print edition under the title A whole new world

