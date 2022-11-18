PM Modi calls for imposing costs on countries supporting terrorism, in veiled attack on Pak, China

In a veiled attack on Pakistan and China, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for a mechanism to extract costs from countries supporting terrorism.

The Prime Minister also insisted on the isolation of organizations and individuals who try to create sympathy for terrorists.

During the inaugural session of the No Money for Terror conference in the nation’s capital which kicked off here on Friday, Prime Minister Modi also said that international organizations should not think that an absence of war means peace.

Addressing countries that support terrorism, without naming Pakistan and China, the Prime Minister said they provide ideological and financial support to terrorism.

It is well known that terrorist organizations get money from many sources, including state aid. Some countries support terrorism as part of their foreign policy. They offer them political, ideological and financial support. International organizations should not think that the absence of war means peace. Proxy wars are also dangerous and violent. There must be a cost imposed on countries that support terrorism. Organizations and individuals trying to create sympathy for terrorists must also be isolated, Prime Minister Modi has said.

He also insisted on severing terrorist support networks and said that trying to eradicate terrorism requires a proactive and systematic response.

Rooting out terrorism requires a broader, proactive and systemic response. If we want our citizens to be safe, we cannot wait for terror to come to us. We must pursue terrorists, smash their support networks and hit their finances, Prime Minister Modi has said.

The Prime Minister also distinguished between the fight against terrorists and terrorism and said that only a uniform, unified and zero-tolerance approach can defeat terrorism.

Only a uniform, unified, zero-tolerance approach can defeat terrorism. Fighting terrorists and terrorism are two different things. A terrorist is an individual, but terrorism concerns a network of individuals and organizations. Rooting out terrorism requires a broader proactive response, he said.

He also stressed that all terrorist attacks deserve equal outrage and action and noted that the intensity of reaction to various attacks cannot be based on where they occur.

We consider even one attack to be one too many. Even one life lost is one too many. Thus, we will not rest until terrorism is rooted out. It is significant that this conference is taking place in India. Our country faced the horrors of terror long before the world took serious notice. Over the decades, terrorism in different forms has tried to harm India, but we have bravely fought terrorism, he said.

The Prime Minister also underlined the need to tackle the root of terrorist financing.

No one likes a region that is constantly under threat. And because of that, people’s livelihoods are taken away. It is all the more important that we strike at the root of terrorist financing, Prime Minister Modi said.

He said there is no room for an ambiguous approach to a global threat calling terrorism an attack on humanity, freedom and civilization.

In today’s world, ideally, no one should need to remind the world of the dangers of terrorism. However, there are still some misconceptions about terrorism in some circles. The intensity of the reaction to various attacks cannot be based on where it occurred. All terrorist attacks deserve equal outrage and action. Moreover, sometimes there are indirect arguments put forward in favor of terrorism to block action against terrorists. There is no room for an ambiguous approach to a global threat. It is an attack on humanity, freedom and civilisation, Prime Minister Modi has said.

(Entry of the ANI)