Could the Trumps 2024 campaign keep its legal troubles at bay? | donald trump





The law is clear. Politics is less so.

While Donald Trump’s third run for the White House is propelled by heavy doses of narcissism and revenge, the former US president must also hope that a high-profile political campaign will help him keep his myriad legal troubles at bay before they don’t bury him.

Prosecutors from New York to Georgia and Washington DC have spent months digging into a string of alleged crimes before, during and after Trump’s presidency. Some of those investigations are coming to fruition, and indictments are expected to follow in months or even weeks on charges that could potentially see Trump become the first former US president to go to jail.

His declaration that he is a candidate again does not change the law. Legal minds generally agree that while a sitting president is protected from pending lawsuits, that immunity disappears when he leaves the White House.

But then there’s the politics of a lawsuit against a presidential candidate who has previously dismissed investigations into his attempts to nullify the 2020 election, the hoarding of top-secret documents and allegedly fraudulent business practices, such as politically reasons and a Democratic witch hunt. .

Donald Ayer, former assistant United States attorney general under President George HW Bush, said the political element will weigh on prosecutors only to the extent that it affects their ability to persuade a jury to convict him.

Donald Trump’s declaration of candidacy certainly does not render his prosecution legally impossible or inappropriate, but its impact on the success of prosecutions must be considered. One ultimate judgment the Department of Justice must make is specifically spelled out in the justice manual is whether they are likely to convict by proving their case beyond a reasonable doubt, he said. .

Ultimately, I don’t think the confusion and uncertainty that Trump is trying to generate with this step will end up being a reason for the government to refuse to move forward. This is just one more effort to mislead people, and it does not change the extent of his culpability or the urgency of holding accountable the worst perpetrators of these crimes.

Still, Justice Department officials have discussed whether to appoint a special counsel to take over investigations of Trump to stave off accusations that any criminal charges are politically motivated because Attorney General Merrick Garland was appointed by a Democratic President, Joe Biden. But even then, the special prosecutor would ultimately respond to Garland.

There are many precedents for prosecutors to investigate and charge election candidates. Trump’s 2016 opponent, Hillary Clinton, was under FBI investigation during the primaries and again in the days leading up to the general election for her use of a private email server.

Candidates may even show up with a lawsuit hanging over them. Last week, a Trump-backed Republican won a seat in the Texas legislature while indicted for impersonating a public official.

Four years ago, several candidates won seats in Congress while facing criminal charges. They included two Republicans, Chris Collins of New York and Duncan Hunter of California. Collins later pleaded guilty to insider trading and resigned his seat. Hunter admitted to using campaign funds for extramarital affairs and also gave up his seat despite being saved from prison thanks to a pardon from Trump.

Texas Attorney General and Trump loyalist Ken Paxton won re-election twice while under indictment for securities fraud, but the trial has been repeatedly delayed.

The Department of Justice has a practice of not initiating criminal proceedings against a candidate within 60 days of an election, but this is not enshrined in law. The way the criminal investigations against Trump are unfolding, he faces the prospect of multiple trials long before the 2024 presidential election reaches its climax.

Federal investigators are building a case against the former president for keeping classified documents, including some marked top secret, at his Mar-a-Largo, Florida mansion after leaving the White House. Potential charges include espionage offenses and obstruction of justice.

The Justice Department is also investigating Trump’s attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and his role in instigating the January 6, 2021 storming of the Capitol in Washington.

Ayer said he expects both investigations to result in charges.

Of the two federal investigations, I think that the outright theft of the election is the most important. What’s at stake there is hard to overstate. But the documents matter is also very serious due to national security considerations. Because it’s narrower and less complicated to prove, it could be ready for prosecution sooner, he said.

Trump also faces the threat of serious charges by a local prosecutor in Atlanta, Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis assembled a special-purpose grand jury that spent months focusing on Trump’s multi-faceted attempt to turn defeat into victory by pressuring officials to quit. ‘they reverse his loss in the key swing state.

Willis has assembled a substantial body of testimony from some of Trump’s closest allies and Republican officials who have witnessed the actions of defeated presidents. Among them is Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who was asked about a call he received from Trump asking him to find enough votes to erase Bidens’ victory.

Ronald Carlson, a prominent Georgia trial attorney and professor at the University of Georgia Law School, said the Fulton County investigation continues to be the most dangerous threat to the former president.

It seems to me very likely that this grand jury will report that the crime happened Ronald Carlson, lawyer and professor from Georgia

President Trump continues to denigrate and dismiss this as political theater. It would be a grave mistake to underestimate what is happening. It seems very likely to me that this grand jury will report that a crime has taken place and we shouldn’t be surprised to see an indictment. Don’t forget that Georgia is the only place where the president himself is recorded saying to the [Georgia] Secretary of State, Brad, please find me 11,780 votes.

Carlson doesn’t think the state attorney general’s office will be deterred by political pressure from indicting the president, perhaps early next year.

So far they haven’t given any signs of being scared, and I don’t think they will be, he said.

Carlson thinks Willis, a Democrat, is building a case with overwhelming evidence against Trump so he can’t be dismissed as a politician. She also needs a watertight case to convince a jury in a largely Republican state.

Ayers said Garland is also determined to pursue the charges if the evidence is there.

I believe the Attorney General is highly motivated to secure accountability at the highest levels it can be proven, and to do so as soon as reasonably possible consistent with assembling a strong case showing guilt beyond any reasonable doubt. He knows that a failure to achieve a high degree of accountability, i.e. criminal prosecution, will send the wrong message that the United States of America cannot be counted on to enforce its laws prohibiting these most serious offenses against the country, he said.

Fees are one thing. Getting to a trial and getting a conviction is another.

Even if Trump is indicted, could his lawyers block any trial until he again enjoys immunity as president, as he hopes? Debra Perlin, a former Department of Homeland Security attorney who is now policy director for Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, says no.

Let’s be honest, Trump has played a late game from the very beginning on every challenge that comes his way. But I don’t think they are in a position to delay these trials. While I’m sure there would be plenty of pre-trial filings her team would make, we’re far from in a position to delay until the election, she said.

