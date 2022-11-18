Imran Khan discusses Pakistan’s economic crisis and his call for a snap election : NPR





Imran Khan at his residence in Lahore, Pakistan on Tuesday. Saad Sarfraz Sheikh for NPR hide the caption

. Saad Sarfraz Sheikh for NPR

Saad Sarfraz Sheikh for NPR

Imran Khan, the populist prime minister who was ousted from power in Pakistan this spring, says he is stepping up protests against his impeachment.

Khan and his supporters have staged protests since Pakistan’s parliament impeached him in a vote of no confidence in April. Refusing to accept defeat, he asked his supporters to stage protests while converging on the capital, Islamabad. During one such protest on November 3, Khan was shot in the leg.

Khan spoke to NPR from his home in Lahore as he recovered from his injuries. He said his rejection of his defeat was a fight for “the rule of law” and an attempt to prevent Pakistan from becoming “a banana republic”. It demands that the government call early elections, instead of waiting for the scheduled time at the end of next year.

Leaders of the current government describe Khan himself as a threat to democracy, who has downgraded democratic standards during his tenure and is now seeking to overturn parliament’s majority vote. Current Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has accused Khan of “alternate reality politics after the fact”.

The truth, as both sides know, is complicated. Pakistan holds democratic elections and has had a somewhat free media, but also suffers from corruption and has suppressed free speech. Civilian governments are powerfully influenced by the military, which is supposed to follow journalists and shape elections. In a few days, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is due to appoint a new army chief, a heavy-handed decision closely watched in Islamabad, as the army chief is presumed to have more power than the prime minister.

Khan ranks among the most famous living Pakistanis, a former cricketer-turned-politician who once ventured to oppose a military dictatorship. But when his party won elections in 2018, it was widely believed that he had found common ground with the military. “Without the army relying on the electoral process itself (…), Imran Khan would never have been prime minister,” said Mosharraf Zaidi, an Islamabad-based analyst. He adds that Khan was fired this spring because he “ran into these bosses”.

Khan accused both the civilian prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, and a Pakistani general of involvement in his shooting. The government condemned the shooting and took at least one suspect into custody.

The political conflict has added to the instability of a country already facing a calamity. Massive floods this summer have plunged much of Pakistan under water and its economy is on the verge of collapse.

On Tuesday, he spoke with NPR’s Steve Inskeep. The following is a portion of their conversation, edited for length.

Steve Inskeep: Why are you demanding immediate elections instead of waiting until the end of next year?

Imran Khan: The economy is collapsing. Dollar earnings from remittances and exports, they’re all down. So basically Pakistan is watching by default… And the sooner we have elections, [the sooner] a stable government is coming which will lead to political stability, which will then have a chance for Pakistan to get out of this mess.

But a majority of parliament… who were elected to these positions, some of whom were your allies, voted against. Why not accept that as a constitutional result? This is the system you have.

Imran Khan: The problem, Steve, is that in Pakistan, unfortunately, parliamentary democracy continues to evolve. So when you have a situation that is perhaps unheard of in Anglo-Saxon parliamentary democracies where you can actually buy people’s loyalty, and I’m talking about 24 MPs being sold out… So that in itself means that the whole idea of ​​democracy becomes imperfect.

Weren’t these people who were your allies, who would have been pushed in your direction once?

Two different things. First, they were allies. But they also sold out.

You mentioned the need for stability. Is it in the interest of the country right now to focus on your cause and your protest, rather than focusing on the country’s more immediate issues and running for office next year?

Imran Khan: Well, Steve, if we wait for elections next year, our party is only going to get stronger as the government weakens. We are taking advantage of the lack of economic performance but the country is sinking. My only worry is that in the year left the country could be pushed to the point where it could spiral out of control. It may not be possible to remove it.

Do you believe that you would be able to work with the army if you returned to power, given that you have accused at least one soldier of plotting to kill you?

Well, you know, the military has its good and bad sides… I think the military recognizes that. I think the military makes mistakes.

You have stated in recent months that you believe a foreign conspiracy was responsible for your ouster. You have also said in recent days that you no longer blame the United States. People said you changed your story, although looking closely at the quotes, I’m not sure you really did. Did you mean to say that the United States is not responsible or simply to say that you will let it pass?

Is it because my government is gone that I should hold a grudge against the United States forever? No, because it’s not about me. This is my country… We have to move forward, and we have to have a new kind of relationship with the United States, which I’ve always said. Unfortunately, our relationship in the past has been very unbalanced. There really was a kind of master-slave relationship that was very degrading, humiliating for the Pakistanis.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2022/11/18/1137127344/imran-khan-pakistan-interview The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos