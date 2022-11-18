Jokowi uses a magical ‘rain manager’ at the G20 gala dinner in Bali





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The setting up of the G20 in Bali which took place in the middle of the rainy season was a challenge in itself, in particular the banquet at the Garuda Wisnu Kencana (GWK) on Tuesday evening (15/11/2022). This was conveyed by President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) during his meeting with several national media editors at Apurva Kempinski Hotel, Bali on Thursday (17/11/2022). ADVERTISING SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “I decided to have a gala dinner at GWK, I prepared the lighting correctly and the BMKG (Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency) predicted that it will rain that day,” said Jokowi said. After receiving information that it was expected to rain, the committee planned to carry out weather engineering work. “We use BMKG and we prepare TMC (Weather Modification Technology),” he said. Several editors suspected that the G20 committee had used the services of a rain charmer. “No, we are very scientific. Whenever there is a cloud that increases the potential for rain, the TMC team immediately ambushes it,” Jokowi said, explaining the weather engineering process. Photo: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife Iriana Widodo welcome Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard during the welcome dinner during the G20 Leaders’ Summit, at Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park, in Badung, Bali, Indonesia, November 15, 2022 REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/Pool Photo: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWANIndonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife Iriana Widodo welcome Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard during the welcome dinner during the G20 Leaders’ Summit, at Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park, in Badung, Bali, Indonesia, November 15, 2022 REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/Pool Jokowi also recounted how it was reported that there was rain ahead of the banquet. “From evening to evening, I was informed that the plane was still flying. So, three days before the gala dinner, weather issues were the main concern of the committee,” he said. The evening of the gala dinner, the weather was really good, the air was fresh and it was not raining. Heads of State also enjoyed dinner and attended artistic performances. BMKG Chief Dwikorita Karnawati explained that the TMC is a collaboration between BMKG, National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN) and the Indonesian Air Force, with support from the Ministry of Public Works and Public Housing (PUPR) and the Coordinating Ministry for Maritime Affairs and Investment. Photo: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWAN

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte walks at the welcome dinner during the G20 Leaders’ Summit, at Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park, in Badung, Bali, Indonesia November 15, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/Pool Photo: REUTERS/WILLY KURNIAWANDutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte walks at the welcome dinner during the G20 Leaders’ Summit, at Garuda Wisnu Kencana Cultural Park, in Badung, Bali, Indonesia November 15, 2022. REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan/Pool “Usually 1.6 tons of salt are sown with 2 outputs (flights), yesterday November 15, 2022 we used 11.2 tons of salt with 11 outputs (flights),” Dwikorita said. In addition, Dwikorita also said that the TMC team started working from November 10, 2022 morning to November 16, 2022 4:00 p.m. WITA. Using a total of 29 tonnes of salt sown during 28 aerial sorties. “The goal is for the clouds to dissipate immediately, to be sent out immediately as rain before entering the event area. And what happened yesterday, the clouds that had already evenly covered the event area were immediately reduced to rain a few hours before the event started. We used four planes,” Dwikorita said. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article List of guests hosted by Jokowi on the first day of the G20 summit (cha/cha)



