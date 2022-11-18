As Trump launches 2024 bid, top potential nomination rivals come together in major GOP cattle call





LAS VEGAS Former President Donald Trump threw his hat into the 2024 ring this week, but that likely won’t clear the field in the battle for the Republican nomination.

This weekend, some of Trump’s best-known potential GOP rivals will gather in Las Vegas for what is seen as the first major Republican cattle call in the budding race for the White House.

As Fox News first reported last month, some of the biggest names in the GOP who are considered likely or possible candidates for the White House will speak at the annual meeting of leaders of the Republican Jewish Coalitions ( RJC).

The conference kicked off Thursday night at the Venetian Hotel Resort and Casino with speeches from limited-time Maryland Governor Larry Hogan and former New Jersey Governor and 2016 presidential candidate Chris Christie.

GOP GOVERNORS SAY PARTY MUST LOOK THROUGH FRONT WINDSHIELD, NOT MIRROR

GOP Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida addresses the Republican Jewish Coalition annual leadership meeting, November 6, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada (Fox News)

Among those speaking on Friday and Saturday were Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, former Vice President Mike Pence, former Secretary of State and former CIA Director Mike Pompeo, former Governor of North Carolina South Nikki Haley who served as Ambassador to the United Nations under Trump and Sens Ted Cruz of Texas, Rick Scott of Florida and Tim Scott of South Carolina.

Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin, who pundits also consider a possible White House hopeful, was originally scheduled to speak at the conference but canceled his visit after Sunday’s deadly shooting at the University of Virginia.

2024 WATCH: MEET THE POTENTIAL REPUBLICAN PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATES

“This weekend, the annual meeting of leaders of the Republican Jewish Coalition, affectionately dubbed the Kosher Cattle Appeal, will be the biggest and best political event of the year, where we will once again welcome top GOP leaders. in Las Vegas,” the RJC’s national political director said. Sam Markstein told Fox News.

Markstein noted that “the RJC will celebrate Republicans overthrowing the United States House of Representatives and firing Nancy Pelosi, increasing the number of Jewish Republican members of Congress, as well as the GOP garnering the largest share of the national Jewish vote in a generation. in the midterm elections, including record levels of support in key states like Florida. »

Former Vice President Mike Pence addresses the Republican Jewish Coalition Annual Leaders Meeting, November 6, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (FoxNews)

The annual RJC Leaders Meeting attracts top Republican leaders, officials, donors and activists from across the country. Also speaking at this year’s event, Senator Tom Cotton of Arkansas, who recently announced he will not run for president in 2024, and House GOP Leader Kevin McCarthy, who is working to succeed Democrat Nancy Pelosi as Speaker of the House.

CAN TRUMP BEAT BIDEN IN A POTENTIAL 2024 ELECTION MATCH?

But one leader who won’t be present in person is Trump, who addressed the RJC crowd last year through a recorded speech. But RJC officials told Fox News the former president will speak live via satellite to the public on Saturday morning.

Sources in Trump’s political orbit told Fox News earlier this week that some of the former presidents’ top aides viewed the early 2024 announcement as a move to potentially clear the playing field from some likely rivals at the time. nomination.

Former President Donald Trump during an announcement at the Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S. on Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022. Trump has officially entered the 2024 U.S. presidential race, making official what he’s been teasing for over a year and a half. (Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Taylor Budowich, head of Trump-aligned super PAC MAGA Inc., insisted in a statement to Fox News on Thursday that “President Trump is the most dominant force in American politics. The prospects of an untested field of challengers, all of whom are recruited by global power brokers and billionaires, cannot unite the GOP or save America.President Trump is the only Republican leader who will tackle corruption, keep his promises and restore American glory.

Trump, two years after his defeat in the 2020 presidential election at the hands of President Biden, remains the GOP’s most popular and influential politician, the fiercest popular fundraiser and remains the leader of the nominating ballot of the GOP in early 2024.

But voices of discontent are growing within the Republican Party as more insiders blame Trump for setbacks in the 2018 midterms (when the GOP lost a majority in the House), 2020 elections (when Republicans lost the White House and Senate majority) and 2022 midterms (when an expected red wave failed to materialize). Additionally, Trump’s standing among party leaders appears to be at its weakest point since the aftermath of the January 6, 2021 attack on the US Capitol.

While Trump has weathered tough times before and proven those who counted him wrong, some prominent Republicans scoff at the idea that a Trump announcement would drive other potential contenders out of the race.

MINUTES BEFORE TRUMP’S ANNOUNCEMENT, DESANTIS RECEIVES A STANDING OVATION AT MAJOR GOP CONFAB

GOP Governor Chris Sununu of New Hampshire, in an interview at the Republican Governors Association winter meeting in Orlando, Florida, just before Trumps 2024 kickoff event, claimed the former president “is really making an announcement at one of his weakest political points”. We have just been crushed in this election. You could argue that he has never been weaker politically. “

“It’s really an announcement of a defensive position,” added the governor. “There will still be a lot of people who will enter this race, probably not until they are 23. And a lot will change politically by then. We still have a long way to go before something really serious starts to happen. to move.” by 2024.”

Sununu, when asked about his own potential run in 2024, said, “I’m not ruling anything out, at any time,” but stressed that “my priority is New Hampshire, it’s getting things for the state. “.

Republican Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire speaks with Fox News on Election Day 2022, after casting his ballot in his hometown of Newfields, NH on Nov. 8, 2022 (Fox News)

Another Republican leader and vocal Trump critic is Hogan, who told Fox News at the RGA conference that Trump’s announcement “doesn’t really impact me,” but added “I think it can affect the decisions of many other people”.

Longtime Republican consultants with years of experience in Iowa and New Hampshire, the two states kicking off the Republican presidential nominating calendar, predict a vigorous nominating battle ahead.

New Hampshire-based Jim Merrill, a veteran of many GOP presidential campaigns, predicted with Trump in the race, “instead of 12 to 16 candidates, you might end up getting 6 to 10.”

But he added that “you’re going to have a robust field. I don’t think it [Trump] ridding anyone. The Republican Party’s losses over the past three cycles make it clear that people are going to be clamoring for different voices. I think we need to have a competitive primary and I think you are going to have one. I anticipate that New Hampshire will be in play over the next few months and many people will campaign vigorously here.”

Longtime GOP consultant David Kochel noted that Trump “is clearly the heavyweight,” but said the former president “isn’t going to clear the field.”

Kochel, a veteran of numerous GOP presidential campaigns in Iowa and nationally, said, “I think you’ll have people saying they’re not running because Trumps. But he’s going to have a or more serious challengers who are going to make a run at him. I imagine by the end of the first quarter of 2023, I’ll probably know who’s really going to come in.”

