Prime Minister Modi claims digital currencies are being used to finance terrorism – The New Indian Express

By AFP

NEW DELHI: Digital currencies need more regulation to stamp out funding for terrorist operations, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday at a major international forum to tackle funding for extremist groups.

India has struggled to rein in cryptocurrency trading after years of phenomenal growth, buoyed by booming local trading platforms and glitzy celebrity endorsements.

Modi said last year that bitcoin posed a risk to younger generations and could “spoil our youth” if it ended up “in the wrong hands”.

On Friday, he went further and told delegates at the Counter Terrorist Financing Conference that “private currencies” pose a serious security risk.

“New types of technologies are being used for terrorist financing and recruitment. The challenges of darknet, private currencies and many more are emerging,” Modi said.

“It is necessary to have a uniform understanding of new financial technologies,” he added. “From a uniform understanding, a unified system of checks and balances and regulation can emerge.”

Delegates from dozens of countries are in the capital New Delhi for the two-day conference, which follows a special session of the UN Counter-Terrorism Committee held in India last month.

Cryptocurrencies have been under the scrutiny of Indian regulators since first entering the local market nearly a decade ago, with an increase in fraudulent transactions leading to a central bank ban in 2018.

The Supreme Court lifted the restrictions two years later and the market surged, growing nearly 650% in the year to June 2021 – second only to Vietnam, according to research by Chainalysis.

The government also proposed to ban “all private cryptocurrencies”, but ultimately withheld and later taxed profits from “private currencies” at 30%.

Globally, the crypto market was thrown into turmoil by the collapse this month of FTX, a major exchange used for digital transactions.

Once valued at $32 billion, FTX filed for bankruptcy last week.

Its fall sent major cryptocurrencies plunging and further undermined investor confidence in the young and turbulent sector.

