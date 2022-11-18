PM Lee and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet in person for the first time since the pandemic – Mothership.SG

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand on Nov.

This is the first face-to-face meeting in three years for the two leaders.

During the pandemic, however, the two leaders met virtually and spoke to each other on several occasions.

Xi and PM Lee meet in person for the first time in 3 years

According to the spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, Premier Lee congratulated Xi on the successful conclusion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Premiers Lee and Xi reaffirmed the “close and multi-faceted relationship” between Singapore and China.

They also shared how the two sides have continued to strengthen their cooperation even amid the pandemic and evolving global challenges.

At the meeting, Xi also briefed Premier Leeon on the 20th CPC National Congress and its plans for China’s development.

The two leaders also exchanged views on bilateral relations, regional and international developments, including the importance of maintaining stable relations between the United States and China.

Xi reiterated his invitation to Premier Lee to visit China soon, and Premier Lee also invited Xi to visit Singapore again, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

G20 Summit

Prime Minister Lee and Xi met after the conclusion of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.

Prime Minister Lee shared that he also had the chance to reconnect with other country leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The trip was also accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.

