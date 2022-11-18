Politics
PM Lee and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet in person for the first time since the pandemic – Mothership.SG
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong met with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the 29th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok, Thailand on Nov.
This is the first face-to-face meeting in three years for the two leaders.
During the pandemic, however, the two leaders met virtually and spoke to each other on several occasions.
Xi and PM Lee meet in person for the first time in 3 years
According to the spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, Premier Lee congratulated Xi on the successful conclusion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).
Premiers Lee and Xi reaffirmed the “close and multi-faceted relationship” between Singapore and China.
They also shared how the two sides have continued to strengthen their cooperation even amid the pandemic and evolving global challenges.
At the meeting, Xi also briefed Premier Leeon on the 20th CPC National Congress and its plans for China’s development.
The two leaders also exchanged views on bilateral relations, regional and international developments, including the importance of maintaining stable relations between the United States and China.
Xi reiterated his invitation to Premier Lee to visit China soon, and Premier Lee also invited Xi to visit Singapore again, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.
G20 Summit
Prime Minister Lee and Xi met after the conclusion of the G20 summit in Bali, Indonesia.
Prime Minister Lee shared that he also had the chance to reconnect with other country leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.
The trip was also accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong.
PMO top image
If you like what you read, follow us on Facebook, instagram, Twitter and Telegram to get the latest updates.
|
Sources
2/ https://mothership.sg/2022/11/pm-lee-xi-jinping-meet-thailand-2022/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- PM Lee and Chinese President Xi Jinping meet in person for the first time since the pandemic – Mothership.SG
- Prime Minister Modi claims digital currencies are being used to finance terrorism – The New Indian Express
- Study describes monkeypox cases in cisgender and transgender women
- India proposes new privacy bill to allow cross-border data transfers with certain countries TechCrunch
- Study describes monkeypox cases in cisgender and transgender women
- INTRAMURALS: The quest for The Tyng Cup cut short so far
- As Trump launches 2024 bid, top potential nomination rivals come together in major GOP cattle call
- GOP lawmaker wants to designate any theater with a trans actor as a ‘sexually-oriented business’
- Study describes monkeypox cases in cisgender and transgender women
- Study describes monkeypox cases in cisgender and transgender women
- Jokowi uses a magical ‘rain manager’ at the G20 gala dinner in Bali
- The reason actor Brendan Fraser is refusing to attend the next Golden Globes gala