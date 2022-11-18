Imran Khan’s life at risk according to intelligence reports: IHC – Pakistan





Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq said on Friday that according to intelligence reports, there were fears of another attack on former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He made the remarks while listening to a petition filed by shopkeepers regarding road closures due to the parties protesting.

Earlier, Justice Farooq requested a report from the Inspector General of Islamabad Police on the petition and ordered the Home Ministry to devise a strategy to ensure hassle-free protests in Islamabad.

During today’s hearing, the judge, citing intelligence reports submitted to the court, said there was a possibility of another attack on Imran’s life.

It is the responsibility of the government and the state to address the issue, he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that the PTI leader was injured in a gun attack while leading the party’s long march in Punjabs Wazirabad on 3 November. A PTI supporter, Moazzam Nawaz, was killed in the incident while 14 others, including the former prime minister, were injured.

PTI must submit a new plea of ​​protest

At the beginning of the hearing, the Chief Justice of the IHC asked the PTI to submit a new plea to the administration of Islamabad requesting permission to organize a sit-in in the capital.

If the issue is not resolved, a new petition can also be filed, he said, clarifying that it was not the responsibility of the courts to award a place for the sit-in.

It is at the discretion of the administrations if they want to give permission for the D-Chowk or F-9 park.

Judge Farooq observed that the administration should decide the rules and regulations of the protest. The same was also ordered by the Supreme Court, he said.

The court also asked whether roads in Islamabad were still closed and asked for an update on the situation in other provinces.

After the shooting in Wazirabad, furious PTI supporters took to the streets in major cities across the country, prompting the federal government to rebuke provincial governments.

What happened to the directives given to the provincial government by the Centre? What will happen if the provinces do not comply with federal government guidelines, asked IHC CJ.

He went on to say that protesting was the democratic right of any political and non-political party, but respecting the rights of ordinary citizens was also important.

Even in England, people congregate at 10 Downing Street. But they are protesting, not blocking the streets, he stressed.

When the SC said it couldn’t stop the long march, you blocked GT Road and other highways, Judge Farooq told the PTI lawyer, calling on the party to demonstrate accountability.

He then reiterated that if the PTI wanted to organize a protest, it had to submit a new request to the administration. If permission is given, ensure roads are not blocked and citizens’ rights are protected.

Subsequently, the hearing was adjourned to November 22.

The petition

Traders in the petition, filed earlier this week, had pointed out that the SC earlier this year had sought assurances from PTI that it would limit its protest to a specific location.

However, the party violated their pledge and marched towards D-Chowk and burned trees and damaged public property.

The rally was eventually called off for fear of bloodshed, he added.

The petition stated that the political party protest should be viewed through past experience beginning in 2014 when a political party staged a sit-in in the city for nearly five months during which vital government buildings including parliament and Pakistani television, were attacked. .

He asked the court to prevent the political party from entering commercial areas of Islamabad. Authorization for a public demonstration could be subject to a commitment in good and due form from the PTI to confine itself to the designated place outside the outskirts of the capital.

