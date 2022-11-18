President Jokowi to participate in the 29th AELM retreat in Bangkok





Jakarta (ANTARA) – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is due to attend the 29th APEC Economic Leaders Meeting (AELM) retreat and hold bilateral meetings in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday. The bilateral meetings will be held at the Kimpton Maa-Lai Hotel, while the AELM retreat will be held at the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, the presidential secretariat’s press office said in a statement on Friday. Jokowi is also due to attend an informal APEC leaders’ dialogue session with invited guests. Among the non-APEC business leaders who have been invited are French President Emmanuel Macron, Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. Jokowi will also hold a bilateral meeting with the Chief Executive of Hong Kong. President Jokowi will later attend a luncheon of APEC leaders and guests. In addition, the Head of State must have a bilateral meeting with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman. His other schedule includes attending the APEC Leaders’ Dialogue Session with the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC) and a visit to the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Expo on Friday afternoon. Jokowi is also due to have an audience with the King of Thailand at the Chakri Maha Prasat Throne Hall and then proceed to Suvarnabhumi International Airport to return to Jakarta at night. Established in 1989, the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) is a regional economic forum, with 21 member economies in the Asia-Pacific region. APEC’s core value is to promote regional economic integration in a non-legally binding manner and in a friendly environment. Related News: President Widodo arrives in Bangkok for APEC summit

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/260973/president-jokowi-to-attend-29th-aelm-retreat-in-bangkok

