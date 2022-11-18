PM Modi at ‘No Money For Terror’ conference









YEARS |

Updated: November 18, 2022 2:27 p.m. IS

New Delhi [India]Nov. 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday insisted on the need to focus on organized crime, saying that “one of the sources of financing terrorism is organized crime”.

“One of the sources of financing terrorism is organized crime. Organized crime should not be seen in isolation,” Prime Minister Modi said during the 3rd two-day No Money for Ministerial Conference. terrorism” here.

The event is being held here in the nation’s capital after a two-year hiatus. The second such event was held in Melbourne in 2019 and the first in Paris in 2018.

“These gangs often have deep ties to terrorist groups. Money earned through arms trafficking, drugs and contraband is funneled into terrorism. These groups also help with logistics and communication,” said the prime minister.

The Prime Minister also stressed that action against organized crime is an extremely important step in the fight against terrorism, seeking global collaboration in the fight.

“Action against organized crime is extremely important in the fight against terrorism. Sometimes even activities like money laundering and financial crimes are known to contribute to the financing of terrorism. Fighting it requires global collaboration”, said Prime Minister Modi.

In such a complex environment, the Prime Minister said that the United Nations Security Council, the Financial Action Task Force, the Financial Intelligence Units and the Egmont Group are strengthening cooperation in the prevention, detection and prosecution of flows illegal funds. “It helps the war on terror in many ways over the past two decades. It also helps in understanding the risks of terrorist financing,” he said.

The Prime Minister further stated that “the dynamics of terrorism are changing” and that “the rapid evolution of technology is both a challenge and a solution”.

“New types of technology are being used for terrorist financing and recruitment. Darknet, private currency and other challenges are emerging. There is a need to have a uniform understanding of new financial technologies. It is also important to involve private sector in these efforts. From a uniform understanding, a unified system of checks, balances and regulations can emerge. But we must be careful of one thing. The answer is not to demonize technology. Instead of that is using technology to track, trace and tackle terrorism,” the prime minister said.

Modi went on to seek united cooperation in the fight against terrorism, saying “Today, cooperation is needed not only in the physical world but also in the virtual world.”

“The infrastructure used for cyberterrorism and online radicalization is distributed. Some also offer remote weapons training and online resources. Communications, travel and logistics, there are many links in the chain in different countries. Each country can and should act against the part of the chain at hand.”

He said many different nations have their own legal principles, procedures and processes, and sovereign nations are entitled to their own systems.

However, Prime Minister Modi said we must also be careful not to allow extremists to abuse the differences between the systems.

“This can be avoided through greater coordination and understanding between governments. Joint operations, intelligence coordination and extradition help in the fight against terrorism. It is also important that we jointly tackle the problem of radicalization and extremism. Anyone who supports radicalization should have no place in just any country.” (ANI)

