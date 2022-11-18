PM Jacinda Ardern meets Chinese President Xi Jinping: China regards New Zealand as an important partner and friend

PM Jacinda Ardern meets Chinese President Xi Jinping in Bangkok for Apec 2022. Photo / Thomas Manch, pool

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern concluded a face-to-face meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping during which Xi said China considers New Zealand an important partner and friend.

The meeting at a hotel on the sidelines of the Apec summit in Bangkok was scheduled for 20 minutes, but lasted longer.

In his translated opening comments, President Xi also thanked Ardern for his statements that New Zealand has an independent foreign policy, and said China-New Zealand relations have brought benefits to both countries.

You have repeatedly said that New Zealand is committed to an independent foreign policy, and China-New Zealand relations are one of the most important pairs of bilateral relations involving New Zealand. And that the two parties must pursue cooperation in areas of convergent interests. I appreciate that very much.

He noted that it was the 50th anniversary of China-New Zealand relations and a year of healthy and steady growth. The cooperation has brought benefits to our two peoples.

He said strong relations also contribute to peace and stability, and the partnership should be taken to a higher level.

In response, Ardern said that although the two countries have different worldviews and political systems: we will continue to address where we have those differences in a consistent and predictable way.

She said the two countries enjoy a stable and secure region, and international law and standards have served the region well. But they are currently being tested.

The media were then removed from the room by the Chinese delegation before they could finish.

Before that, Ardern said she fondly remembers her visit to China in 2019. It is an important moment for us to meet as we celebrate the 50th anniversary of our diplomatic relations.

She said the two countries have been cooperating on trade, agriculture and climate change and I look forward to discussing some areas today where we can deepen some of that cooperation.

Security and Covid-19 protocols around the meeting were strict. Everyone present had to take PCR tests before, N95 masks were required and hand sanitizer sprayed on everyone entering the hotel.

It was the first time Arderns had met Xi in person since early 2019 when she visited Beijing – it was her first and so far only visit to China since becoming prime minister in 2017.

The two men met shortly after Xi made a statement at the Apec summit, saying the Asia-Pacific region should not become an arena for fighting big powers,

Unilateralism and protectionism must be rejected by all; any attempt to politicize and militarize economic and trade relations must also be rejected by all, Xi said.

PM Jacinda Ardern during a meeting on North Korea with leaders Australia PM Anthony Albanese (l), Canada PM Justin Trudeau, Japan PM Fumio Kishida, US Vice President Kamala Harris, South Korea PM Han Duck-soo . Photo / Thomas Manch, swimming pool

No attempt to wage a new cold war will ever be allowed by the people or by our times.

The couple also met shortly after Ardern was called in for an emergency meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris and other leaders from Australia, Japan, Korea and Canada to discuss developments in North Korea after firing a ballistic missile into Japanese waters. , about 200 km from its coast.

In her remarks, Ardern said she condemned the actions – and expressed concern over North Korea’s escalation in launching missiles – and her pledge the day before to South Korea’s prime minister that New Zealand would maintain sanctions against North Korea.

I want to highlight in particular the anxiety, the deep concern, the security threat, this escalation, this increasing use of missiles for Japan and South Korea.

Harris said she called the meeting so regional leaders could discuss next steps.