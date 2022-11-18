Politics
PM Modi at No Money For Terror Global Gathering
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Friday (November 18) that there should be no ambiguity in the fight against terrorism and also warned against nations that use terrorism as a tool of foreign policy.
He was addressing the Third No Money for Terror (NMFT) Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing in New Delhi today.
Welcoming the rally, the Prime Minister underscored the importance of the conference being held in India and recalled when the nation saw the dark face of terror long before the world took serious notice.
Over the decades, Prime Minister Modi said, terrorism in various names and guises has attempted to harm India.
He added that even though thousands of precious lives had been lost, India had bravely fought terrorism.
The Prime Minister stressed that this was an opportunity for all delegates to interact with India and its people who have been steadfast in the fight against terrorism.
We consider even one attack to be one too many. Even one life lost is one too many. Thus, we will have no rest until terrorism is uprooted, he said, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.
He said the long-term impact of terrorism is particularly hard on the poor and on the local economy.
Whether it’s tourism or trade, no one likes a region that is constantly under threat, Modi noted.
He further added that people’s livelihoods are being snatched due to terrorism. He underlined that it is all the more important that we attack the financing of terrorism at the root.
The Prime Minister warned against any ambiguity in the fight against terrorism.
He touched on misguided notions of terrorism and said the intensity of the response to different attacks cannot vary depending on where it occurs. All terrorist attacks deserve equal outrage and action. Also, sometimes there are indirect arguments made for terrorism to block action against terrorists.”
He stressed that there is no room for an ambiguous approach to a global threat.
There is no good and bad terrorism. It is an attack on humanity, freedom and civilization. It knows no borders, said the Prime Minister.
Only a uniform, unified and zero-tolerance approach can defeat terrorism,” he said.
The Prime Minister emphasized that attack is the best form of defense and that rooting out terrorism requires a broader, proactive and systemic response.
He stressed that we must pursue terrorists, break their support networks and hit their finances to keep our citizens safe.
The Prime Minister pointed out that state support is one of the main sources of political, ideological and financial support for terrorism. Some countries support terrorists as part of their foreign policy, he said.
He also called on international organizations to be vigilant against proxy wars.
There must be a cost imposed on countries that support terrorism. Organizations and individuals attempting to create sympathy for terrorists must also be isolated. There can be no ifs and buts in such cases. The world must unite against all kinds of overt and covert support for terror, he added.
The Prime Minister stressed the need to jointly tackle the problem of radicalization and extremism.
Anyone who supports radicalization should have no place in any country, he added.
