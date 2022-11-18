Musadik criticizes Imran Khan for pursuing a policy of hypocrisy





State Minister for Petroleum, Dr. Musadik Malik on Thursday lamented PTI leader Imran Khan for pursuing a policy of hypocrisy.

Addressing a press conference, he said: “Your theft has been revealed, we have no demands, but Imran Khan must show receipts for Toshakhana gifts sold in the market.”

He said that according to the rules, any gift received from foreign dignitaries was first deposited in the “Toshakhana” and later another market valuation procedure was carried out if the recipient wanted to keep it. “But nothing like that happened in this case,” he alleged.

However, he said, according to the market valuation which had been professionally and technically thoroughly done, his price was around $12 million, almost Rs 1.7 billion at the time. and now about 2 billion rupees.

He said Imran Khan bought the set of watches for Rs 20 million without going through the intended procedure.

“And now he (Imran) has confessed to committing two crimes, which are buying and selling.” He regretted that the unique gift was not meant to be sold in the open market as it was given as a sign of great love and respect for Pakistan.

He criticized the PTI president for hiring the services of lobbyist David Fenton in the United States, who was known as the founder of the denuclearization program in addition to obtaining money and land from Malik Riaz to protect his money laundering and receiving millions of pounds from Arif Naqvi, chief executive of the Abraj Capital and Investment Company, charged by US courts in a series of cases and facing several years in prison.

The first plunder was $250 million by Malik Riaz in the city of Bahria, which according to the document signed by the Cabinet and the Pakistani representative in the UK who signed the document in the UK court, was offered to Malik Riaz and deposited in his account.

“It was given in lieu of 400 kanals of land which were registered in the name of Imran Khan and his wife,” he alleged.

The second case, he said, was linked to Arif Masood Naqvi who was likely to be charged in the UK with money laundering. Imran Khan, during his regime, waived an investment of Rs 250 billion to be made by K-Electric in the Dattang coal project, which would have benefited the Karachiites.

Musadik Malik said it was unfortunate that Imran Khan was playing politics and wanted to create division in the public and institutions for personal gain. Musadiq Malik said it was regrettable that the PTI leadership and workers have waged a negative campaign against the jawans and officers of the Pakistan Armed Forces who were martyred in the helicopter crash in Balochistan.

Regarding the supply of gas to consumers, Musadik Malik assured them that the availability of gas during this winter season would be better compared to the previous year.

He said the government is doing everything possible in this regard. He said the government had arranged two more LNG shipments for January and February compared to last year.

He said the Prime Minister had also ordered to organize more LNG shipments to provide maximum relief to consumers.

