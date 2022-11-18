Penny Wong and PM bring Australia back in diplomacy

For a country that has always been so desperate to get a seat at the table everywhere, from the Versailles peace talks after World War I to international forums, including the UN and the G20, we seemed to come down very quickly these years towards a predicament where we didn’t really seem to be on anyone’s Friday afternoon drink lists.

It wasn’t just the Chinese: the Pacific, the wider region, Indonesia. Anyone we haven’t already been able to offend lately, we’ve managed to offend with the AUKUS deal.

The new government is determined to solve this problem. A new government, of course, also offers the opportunity for both parties to reset the relationship. But given the continuity of many aspects of our foreign policy, other than perhaps its blatant abuse in domestic policy, it was not certain that this would necessarily happen.

Wong has visited 21 countries since Labor came to power in May. Much of his travels have attracted relatively little attention.

His message to the Pacific was to listen and cooperate, rather than lecture and direct.

Likewise, she has spent a lot of time in Southeast Asia and strengthening the centrality of ASEAN, an institution that some say is not particularly robust. There is also now considerable Australian investment in liaison with the many regional bodies associated with ASEAN.

ASEAN’s strategic balance

Showing respect to ASEAN gives Australia an opportunity to recognize that countries in the region resent the feeling of having to choose between China and the United States, a binary choice that seems to have haunted our own thinking in recent years.

We are not just supporting the players in a grand drama of global geopolitics, on a stage dominated by great powers, Wong said in a speech in Singapore in July.

[ASEAN provides] an order framed by a strategic balance where countries are not forced to choose but can make their own sovereign choices, including on their alignments and partnerships.

For those looking for material benefits from dialogue, none was clearer this week than the release in Myanmar of Australian academic Sean Turnell.

Notably, in Friday’s comments, Wong singled out regional partners, and in particular ASEAN members who had advocated for Turnells’ release. We are grateful for the efforts of Cambodia and Brunei Darussalam, the ASEAN Presidents during the time of his detention, and the ASEAN President’s Special Envoy for Myanmar, she said.

Turnell’s freedom has been a top priority for the Foreign Secretary. She resisted pressure for more sanctions against Myanmar to achieve this, and pursued the issue while traveling in the region.

It should be noted that much of the national discussions we have had over the past two years on the Pacific and Southeast Asia have gone through the prism of our concern about China: if China moved through our vicinity in the Pacific; seeking to pressure other countries in the region to confront China.

This, at times, seems to have blinded us to the need to treat these relationships as important and valuable in their own right.

Apart from anything else, the alarm over China has meant that policy makers in Canberra would love to see Australian businesses develop a more diversified export strategy in the future.

There was some frustration this week that some of the business leaders traveling with the prime minister were lyrical about the potential business benefits of his meeting with Xi. We don’t want them to be lulled into thinking that everything in China is just going to fall back into place, it was said.

Wong was instrumental in setting the stage for the Albanians’ encounter with Xi. After her first meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in July, she set about seeking a meeting of the leaders during the summit season, and the arrangements were finally put in place over the phone last week.

Chinese re-engagement

China, of course, has its own reasons for further re-engaging with the world and Australia, particularly after Ukraine, while also facing significant economic challenges related to COVID-19 and the like.

As Allan Behm, a longtime international analyst and former staffer of Wong, wrote in his book No enemies, no friends at the beginning of this year, China is certainly capable of self-mockery. But the problem is more multidimensional and multifaceted than that. Australian political leaders have been very hysterical and hyperventilating in their comments on China.

And for its part, China knows very well that it is not losing its skin in Southeast Asia by beating up Australia. We have managed to squander our diplomatic capital in the region as recklessly as we have in China, and no one is disappointed to see arrogance reaping its own reward.

But even if this is true, it is unclear whether China’s actions against Australia have brought it much and, with its own economy now under pressure, it has an interest in consolidating its markets and supply lines. .

Some analysts have noted the growing pressures on the supply of lithium, a raw material that is becoming more important day by day with the massive development of electric vehicles.

A number of countries are developing core mining security policies. During a recent visit to Western Australia, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida signed a Critical Minerals Partnership, as well as a Joint Statement on Security Cooperation. Australia is a major supplier of lithium.

The focus on China and the dramatic deterioration in our relationship has overshadowed much of the new government’s repositioning in foreign policy and in international meetings.

In Egypt this week, Australia, along with India, played a key role in the COP27 climate talks, negotiating to replace a never-true-honored $100 billion deal under which rich countries had promised in 2009 to invest massively in developing countries to build clean energy infrastructure. The agreement expires in 2025.

Whatever the outcome of the talks, Australia is at least at the table and contributing, instead of being seen primarily as a climate pariah.

We may not yet have done enough to fight climate change to satisfy our Pacific neighbours, for example. But we are back in the game.