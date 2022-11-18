



Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s case adjourned till May 2023 by Delhi HC Photo: Twitter The case was heard by a single judge bench consisting of Judge Yashwant Varma, who decided to adjourn the PM Modi case until May 3, 2023. The case was adjourned as there was no representative from Delhi University. What are PM Modi’s qualifications? Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the School of Open Learning, University of Delhi. He passed out in 1978. After his bachelor’s degree, PM Modi holds a Master of Arts, Masters in Full Political Science from Gujarat University. Case of PM Narendra Modi Degree: What is the controversy? During his first term, allegations regarding the falsity of PM Modis degrees from Delhi University and Masters degree from Gujarat University started to surface on social media as well as opposition political parties . The controversy escalated further after the University of Delhi published a response to the RTI query in 2016 and said it did not have data for the 1978 class of SOL. There are rumors that PM Modis MA Degree is also fake. A professor of political science at the University of Gujarat, Jayantibhai Patel, said that the subject in which Prime Minister Modi holds the full degree in political science is a subject that is not offered at the University of Gujarat and has never been taught either. Amid all the rumors that the PM Modis degree was fake, BJP leaders Amit Shah and the late Arun Jaitley had shown the proof of the PM Modis degree in 2016. According to reports, in 2016, DU Registrar Tarun Das also showed stated that the degree offered to Narendra Modi is genuine and true in nature. Case of PM Narendra Modi Degree: what is the case? The case began after an RTI activist demanded that details of the Class of 1978 be made public, to which DU’s Central Public Information Officer, CPIO, said the release of the documents in the public domain would constitute an invasion of privacy. After the CPIO denied the information, an RTI request was filed with the Central Information Commission, CIC to release the data of all students who passed the Bachelor of Arts, in 1978, along with the number number, student names, father’s name and grades obtained. available from the University and provide free of charge a certified copy of the extract from the relevant pages of the register. Delhi University moved to the Delhi High Court in 2017 to challenge the order issued by CIC. Delhi HC decided to suspend the order, which forced DU to release the data of all students who fainted in 1978. However, DU has yet to release the data. The case regarding PM Modis Degree is related to his bachelor’s degree from Delhi University. A PIL was filed with the High Court of Gujarat regarding his masters degree from the University of Gujarat but was rejected. The case will now be heard in May 2023.

