Prime Minister Modi calls for a uniform, unified and zero-tolerance approach to defeating terrorism during the “No Money For Terror” conference

Updated: November 18, 2022 11:47 am IS

New Delhi [India]Nov. 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called for a “uniform, unified and zero-tolerance approach” to defeating terrorism while inaugurating the 3rd edition of the “No Money For Terror” ministerial conference here in the capital national.

Addressing delegates and multilateral organizations from 78 countries, the Prime Minister said: “There is no room for an ambiguous approach to a global threat. It is an attack on humanity, freedom and civilization. It knows no borders. Only a uniform, unified, zero-tolerance approach can defeat terrorism.”

Noting that “India has fought terrorism bravely,” Prime Minister Modi said: “We consider even one attack to be one too many. Even one life lost is one too many. rest until terrorism is uprooted”.

“The long-term impact of terrorism is particularly hard on the poor and on the local economy,” added the Prime Minister.

He said that there were still some misconceptions about terrorism in some circles.

“In today’s world, ideally, no one should need to remind the world of the dangers of terrorism. However, there are still some misconceptions about terrorism in some circles,” Prime Minister Modi said.

“The intensity of the reaction to different attacks cannot vary depending on where it occurs.” “All terrorist attacks deserve equal outrage and action,” he added.

In addition, sometimes, the Prime Minister said, indirect arguments are made in favor of terrorism to block actions against terrorists.

Fighting a terrorist and fighting terrorism are two different things, Prime Minister Modi said, adding that “a terrorist can be neutralized with weapons. Immediate tactical responses to terrorists can be an operational issue. lost without a broader strategy to injure”. their finances.”

“A terrorist is an individual. But terrorism is about a network of individuals and organizations. Rooting out terrorism requires a broader proactive response. If we want our citizens to be safe, we cannot wait for terror to come. We have to go after the terrorists, smash their support networks and hit their finances,” the Prime Minister added.

He said terrorist organizations get money from multiple sources and launched a veiled attack on countries that support such acts.

“One source is state support. Some countries support terrorism as part of their foreign policy. They offer them political, ideological and financial support. International organizations should not think that the absence of war means the peace. Proxy wars are also dangerous and violent,” the prime minister said.

“There must be a cost imposed on countries that support terrorism. Organizations and individuals who try to create sympathy for terrorists must also be isolated. There can be no ifs and buts in such cases. The world must unite against all kinds and covert support of terror,” he added.

The Prime Minister spoke as a total of 78 countries and multilateral organizations, including ministers from 20 countries, attended the two-day conference held Nov. 18-19 here in the nation’s capital.

India will also emphasize state-to-state cooperation conducted at international, national and regional levels which requires coordinated responses from intergovernmental and national law enforcement agencies.

The aim of the conference will be “more coordination” between all stakeholders.

The conference will reinforce India’s efforts to enhance understanding and cooperation among nations in the fight against terrorist financing.

The organization of this conference shows the importance given by the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the issue of international terrorism as well as its policy of zero tolerance against this threat and the discussions on this issue within the international community. . (ANI)

