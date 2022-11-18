Politics
Xi Jinping in China ahead of APEC summit
Chinese President Xi Jinping has warned of Cold War tensions in the Asia-Pacific region, which is a hot spot in the rivalry between Beijing and Washington, saying it is not the backyard of nobody and should not turn into an arena of great power conflict, according to the Reuters news agency reported.
Ahead of Friday’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) meeting in Bangkok, Xi’s statements appeared tied to US efforts with allies and regional partners to counter what they perceive to be the growing coercive economic and military influence of China in the region.
In a written statement prepared for a summit-related business event, Xi said, “No attempt to wage a new Cold War will ever be allowed by the people or by our times.”
The region must not become “an arena for a huge competition for power”, he added in his speech, stressing that we must follow a path of openness and inclusiveness.
“Unilateralism and protectionism must be rejected by all; any attempt to politicize and militarize economic and trade relations must also be rejected by all,” he was quoted by Reuters in its report.
The elimination of Hong Kong’s autonomy, intellectual property theft, tariffs, Taiwan and territorial disputes in the South China Sea are just some of the topics that are causing tension between the two largest economies. of the world.
A senior administration official said U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris will travel to the Philippines’ Palawan archipelago, located near the disputed South China Sea, on Tuesday. Beijing can see a reproach there.
Harris will be the highest-ranking U.S. official to visit the Spratly Islands chain following the trip. On the Spratly Islands, parts of which are also claimed by Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam, China has dug into the ocean floor to build ports and airports.
During a meeting with Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines in Bangkok, Xi informed him that the health of their bilateral relations depended on calm seas, according to China’s CCTV, referring to territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
After the Apec gathering, which follows a series of regional meetings so far dominated by geopolitical concern over the war in Ukraine, Harris will travel to Palawan.
The majority of G20 members issued a unanimous statement at the Bali summit condemning the bloodshed in Ukraine, but also acknowledging that other members held different views. The conflict, according to the Indonesian host, is the most controversial topic.
Despite being a member of the G20 and Apec, Russian President Vladimir Putin has avoided attending the summits. Andrey Belousov, the first deputy prime minister, will represent Putin at Apec.
On Thursday, Thailand, the host country of Apec, urged leaders attending the summit to “rise beyond divisions”.
The 21-member group conference “is taking place at a pivotal time”, according to its Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai, as the world faces several challenges.
“The cancel mentality…permeates every conversation and every action, [and] makes any compromise impossible,” he said in a statement after a meeting of foreign ministers from the bloc ahead of the main summit. “That’s why Apec this year must rise to these challenges and bring hope to the whole world.”
Fumio Kishida, the Japanese prime minister, said he expressed concerns about peacekeeping in the Taiwan Strait to Xi during their unusual summit, which took place while Xi was in Bangkok. It was the first meeting at the leadership level between the two nations in more than three years.
He reiterated with Xi their commitment to restore diplomatic communication channels and maintain close contact, adding that the two presidents agreed that Russia should refrain from using the nuclear option in Ukraine. He declined to comment on what Xi said in this regard.
According to China’s CCTV, Xi informed Kishida that territorial issues should be handled properly as the Taiwan issue affected the political basis of relations between their two nations.
The meeting came a day after tensions erupted in Bali, when Xi personally criticized Justin Trudeau, Canada’s prime minister, for alleged leaks of their private chat. It was a rare case of Xi expressing his irritation in front of the public. Likewise in Bangkok is Trudeau.
On Thursday, neighboring Myanmar’s junta, as leaders prepared for the Apec conference, announced amnesty for 5,774 detainees, including a Japanese filmmaker, a former British ambassador, an Australian economist and a former aide to the ousted leader Aung San Suu. Kyi. 700 of those released, according to state media, were political prisoners.
Activists and army critics praised the amnesty but warned the world against the junta’s tricks as they claimed it was exploiting its subjects as pawns in negotiations.
(With contributions from Reuters)
