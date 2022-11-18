Xi Jinping berates Justin Trudeau in front of the cameras at the G20





The Chinese president reproached the Canadian Prime Minister for having revealed the contents of their exchanges to the press. A criticism made under the eye of the cameras and in the middle of an international summit. A firm focus. During the G20 summit, Chinese President Xi Jinping on Wednesday berated Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. An unusual scene that shows tensions between the two countries, as their leaders met physically for the first time since 2019 on Tuesday. “It’s not appropriate” Images taken Wednesday in Indonesia by journalists from the Canadian channel CTV National News show the Chinese leader reprimanding his Canadian counterpart in a calm but determined tone. “Going to tell the newspapers what we said during our conversation is not appropriate,” said Xi Jinping Justin Trudeau, in reference to a supposed leak in the press of the content of their exchange the day before. “In addition, this is not the way the discussion took place,” said the president of the Asian power, still in Chinese, while his remarks were translated into English live by an interpreter. “If there is sincerity (on your part), then we should have a discussion based on mutual respect. If this is not the case, difficult to expect too much”, judge Xi Jinping, while Justin Trudeau listens, looking tense. Justin Trudeau and Xi Jinping at the G20 Bali in Indonesia, November 16, 2022 © BFMTV “There will be things on which we will not agree” While the Chinese president seems to want to put an end to their exchange, the Canadian Prime Minister, who has remained impassive until now, does not want to stop there. “In Canada, we believe in free, open and frank dialogue, and that’s what we will continue to do,” he replied. “We will continue to seek to work together in a constructive way, but there will be things on which we will not agree,” he warns, while the Chinese president seems to avoid meeting his gaze. “It’s up to you to create the conditions (necessary for improving relations),” Xi Jinping finally replies twice, cutting the discussion short. The latter shakes Justin Trudeau’s hand with a smile, before everyone goes their own way. Minimize pk Asked this Thursday about the subject during a regular press briefing, a spokeswoman for the Chinese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mao Ning, minimized the scope. “I don’t think this should be construed as a criticism or reprimand of anyone from President Xi,” he said. However, points of tension exist between Beijing and Ottawa. Justin Trudeau spoke last week of his concern about China’s “aggressive games” with Canadian democracies and institutions, following the release of a report alleging foreign interference in elections in the country. country. An investigation has also been opened by the Ottawa authorities into illegal Chinese police stations set up in the Greater Toronto Area to control Chinese expatriates in Canada in particular. Juliette Desmonceaux with AFP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.bfmtv.com/international/asie/chine/pas-approprie-xi-jinping-reprimande-justin-trudeau-devant-les-cameras-au-g20_AD-202211170336.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos