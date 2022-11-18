Trump PAC and Republican Party Paid Law Firms in Trump Organization Criminal Trial





Three law firms involved in the Trump Organization criminal trial, including one representing the prosecution’s star witness, recently received payments from political groups associated with former President Donald Trump, records show.

The payments, totaling more than $500,000 over the past two months, made by the Save America PAC and the Republican National Committee, highlight what appears to be the close ties shared between the Republican Party and the personal legal apparatus and Donald Trump’s business.

These ties appear to show that the former president’s legion of loyal political donors have been tapped to support his company’s legal troubles.

Richard Briffault, a Columbia University law professor who is an expert in campaign finance law, said of the payments, “at first glance, it seems questionable.”

“Generally, these entities are required to spend money only on election-related activities,” Briffault said. “I could certainly see the argument that this has implications for (Trump’s) ability to be a successful candidate, but it seems to me to be pushing the envelope at the very least.”

Former Trump Organization chief financial officer Allen Weisselberg testified for Manhattan prosecutors for more than two days this week. In the audience was his attorney, Nicholas Gravante, a partner at New York law firm Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft. On Sept. 23, that company received a $75,000 payment from the Save America PAC, according to Federal Election Commission records.

Save America is a political action committee founded by Trump in 2020 after his defeat in the presidential election. It has since become his primary fundraising vehicle.

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg (left) and his attorney Nicholas Gravante. CBS News

When asked Thursday if the payment was related to the Trump Organization lawsuit, Gravante replied, “I have no idea. I don’t think it’s related to that.” Cadwalader’s chief financial officer did not respond to questions about the payment.

Asked again on Friday, Gravante replied, “No comment.”

On the same day Save America paid Gravante’s company, on September 23 it also paid van der Veen, Hartshorn and Levin $100,000, according to FEC records. Michael van der Veen is representing a Trump Organization company in this case. His company had previously received $149,864.39 on Feb. 7 from the Republican National Committee.

“I don’t know. I should ask our accounting department,” van der Veen said when asked Thursday afternoon if the payment was related to his Trump Organization work.

When asked if he had done any other recent work for Save America, van der Veen replied, “I do a lot of things.”

Van der Veen represented Trump during his second impeachment, in February 2021. That year, his firm was paid more than $780,000 by the Make America Great Again PAC and the RNC, according to FEC records. The Make America Great Again PAC was a fundraising vehicle for Trump’s 2020 campaign.

Trump called the Manhattan criminal case a “political witch hunt.” A Save America spokesperson, Taylor Budowich, did not respond when asked about the payments. Responding to the Washington Post report in October on the use of donor money to pay law firms, Budowich accused Democrats of “arming taxpayers’ money with bogus investigations and baseless cases. in order to intimidate and silence Republicans”.

The RNC made five payments this year, totaling more than $885,000 to Necheles Law LLP. That firm includes two attorneys, Susan Necheles and Gedalia Stern, who are both representing a Trump Organization company in the Manhattan lawsuit. The most recent payments were $116,181 on October 5 and $235,570.00 on September 7.

Necheles would not discuss his work for the party.

“You know, I really can’t talk about it. I’m not going to comment on it,” Necheles said.

Weisselberg is expected to take the helm on Friday for his third day of testimony. In August, he pleaded guilty to the case, in which he and two Trump Organization entities were charged by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office with more than a dozen fraud-related counts. and tax evasion.

They are accused of participating in a scheme in which company executives allegedly used various methods to under-report to tax authorities millions in income over more than a decade.

The Trump Organization has denied all charges, and during the trial his lawyers sought to pin the blame on Weisselberg, saying he had betrayed the Trumps’ and others’ trust in the company.

Ash Kalmar contributed reporting for this story.

New trends

Graham Kates

Graham Kates is an investigative reporter covering criminal justice, privacy issues and information security for CBS News Digital. Contact Graham at [email protected] or [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-organization-criminal-trial-save-america-pac-republican-party/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos