Attorney General Garland appoints Special Counsel Jack Smith





US Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday appointed former federal prosecutor Jack Smith as special counsel for two ongoing criminal investigations led by former President Donald Trump’s Justice Department.

Smith’s nomination came three days after Trump, a Republican, announced his intention to run for president in 2024.

Trump’s decision directly led to Garland’s decision to appoint a special counsel, who will recommend whether criminal charges should be brought against the ex-president.

The attorney general himself was nominated by Biden, a Democrat who beat Trump in his 2020 re-election bid. Biden could face Trump again in the 2024 election, although the president has yet to take a decision. final decision on his candidacy.

The first investigation Smith will immediately begin to address is whether anyone, including Trump, unlawfully interfered with the transfer of presidential power after the 2020 election or the certification of the Electoral College’s vote for President Joe Biden on the 6th January. 2021.

That day, a crowd of Trump supporters swarmed the US Capitol, disrupting the certification of the Electoral College vote.

The other DOJ investigation Smith will oversee focuses on whether Trump broke the law and obstructed justice in his removal of hundreds of White House documents, which were shipped to his residence at the club. Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

“Mr. Smith is the right choice to address these issues impartially and urgently,” Garland said.

Prosecutor Jack Smith (right) watches as he awaits the start of Salih Mustafa, former commander of the Kosovo Liberation Army (KLA), first trial at the Kosovo Specialized Court in The Hague, September 15, 2021.

Robin Van Lonkhuijsen | AFP | Getty Images

Smith will not be responsible for criminal matters and investigations of people who were physically present at the Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia will continue to pursue these cases.

In addition to having been a career prosecutor at the DOJ, Smith most recently served as Chief Prosecutor of the Special Court in The Hague, Netherlands. In this position, which he resigned to take up the position of special adviser, he investigated war crimes in Kosovo.

Smith has also served at the International Criminal Court, overseeing war crimes investigations, as head of the DOJ’s Public Integrity Section, as a senior prosecutor in a U.S. Attorney’s Office in Tennessee, U.S. Attorney’s Office in Brooklyn, New York. He began his career as a prosecutor in the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.

Garland revealed the nomination during a public statement by the DOJ.

“The Department of Justice has long recognized that in some extraordinary cases it is in the public interest to appoint a special prosecutor to independently manage an investigation and prosecution,” Garland said.

“Based on recent developments, including the former president’s announcement that he is a candidate for the presidency in the upcoming elections and the incumbent president’s stated intention to also be a candidate, I have concluded that ‘It is in the public interest to appoint a special adviser,’ Garland said.

The attorney general said he was “confident” that the appointment “will not slow down the completion of these investigations”.

“I will ensure that the special advocate receives the resources necessary to conduct this work quickly and completely,” Garland said.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland announces his appointment of Jack Smith as special counsel for the investigations into the actions of former President Donald Trump, in the briefing room of the US Department of Justice in Washington, November 18, 2022.

Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters

A campaign spokesperson for Trump, in a statement, said, “This is a political stunt totally overdue by an irresponsible, politicized and armed Biden Justice Department.”

Trump himself later told FoxNews.com, I’ve been through this for six years for six years, I’m going through this, and I’m not going to go through it again.

“And I hope Republicans have the courage to fight this.”

“I’ve been exonerated for six years on everything from bogus impeachments to Mueller finding no collusion, and now I have to do more?” said Trump. “It’s not acceptable. It’s so unfair. It’s so political.”

Smith, in his own statement, said, “I intend to conduct the assigned investigations, and any resulting prosecutions, independently and in the best traditions of the Department of Justice.”

“The pace of investigations will not stop or falter under my watch,” Smith said. “I will exercise independent judgment and move the investigations forward quickly and thoroughly, whatever outcome the facts and the law dictate.”

Former US President Donald Trump applauds as he announces he will run again for US President in the 2024 US Presidential Election at an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida , November 15, 2022.

Jonathan Ernest | Reuters

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre later told reporters, “We weren’t notified” of Smith’s appointment.

Barbara McQuade, NBC News legal analyst and former federal prosecutor, in a Time magazine article Thursday, spoke out against the idea of ​​a special counsel being named in the Trump investigations, saying it could potentially delay prosecutions if long that he would avoid being held responsible. for potential crimes.

“Practical considerations also militate against the appointment of a special advocate: time,” McQuade wrote.

“The appointment of a new attorney to take over the investigation will create delays. A new attorney would need to hire their own staff, all of whom would need time to get up to speed,” she wrote.

“If Trump is seeking to regain the Oval Office, then the DOJ must complete not just investigations, but trials by January 20, 2025. That’s when a newly sworn in President Trump could take the final act of partisanship in prosecution and forgiving each other.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/11/18/attorney-general-merrick-garland-to-name-special-counsel-in-trump-criminal-probe-report-says.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos