Former war crimes prosecutor appointed to investigate Donald Trump | American News





A former war crimes prosecutor has been appointed special adviser to oversee the investigations into former US President Donald Trump.

Jack Smith, a career prosecutor, will examine allegations about the mishandling of classified documents at Trump’s Florida home and his role leading to the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.

The nomination was announced by US Attorney General Merrick Garland, who said it was in the “public interest” following Mr Trump’s announcement that he intended to run for president.

Mr. Garland, whose Justice Department has been investigating for months, was appointed to head the department by President Joe Biden.

The appointment of a special counsel is intended to address suspicions, voiced loudly and regularly by Mr. Trump, of political bias in the investigations.

At a press conference to announce the decision, the Attorney General said: “It is in the public interest to appoint a special prosecutor to independently manage an investigation and prosecution based on recent developments, including the announcement by the former president that he is a candidate for the presidency in the next election, and the stated intention of the incumbent president to also be a candidate.”

Mr. Smith, who most recently served as a war crimes prosecutor at the International Criminal Court in The Hague, will be engaged in two main areas of investigation.

One is whether anyone, including Mr. Trump, unlawfully interfered with the transfer of presidential power after the 2020 election or the certification of the Electoral College’s vote for President Biden on January 6, 2021.

The other focuses on Mt Trump’s removal of hundreds of White House documents, which were transferred to his home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

Mr. Smith will examine whether the former president broke the law in his handling of classified documents and whether he obstructed justice by preventing access. He will eventually report his findings to Mr. Garland.

A seasoned prosecutor who headed the Justice Department’s public integrity section in Washington and later served as acting chief federal prosecutor in Nashville, Tennessee, during the Obama administration, Mr Smith is expected to start work “immediately”. , according to Mr. Garland.

The Department of Justice has described Mr Smith as a registered independent, in a bid to blunt any attacks of perceived political bias.

Speaking to Fox News Digital about the appointment, Mr Trump said: “It’s not even believable that they’re allowed to do that. It’s the worst politicization of justice in our country.

“Hunter Biden is a multiple felon and nothing happens to him. Joe Biden is a multiple felon and nothing happens to them.

“It’s unfair to the country, to the Republican Party, and I don’t think people should accept it. I’m not going to accept it.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/former-war-crimes-prosecutor-appointed-to-investigate-donald-trump-12750601

