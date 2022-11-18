Why this will benefit Donald Trump.





On Friday, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced he was appointing Jack Smith as special counsel to take over the investigation into Donald Trump’s alleged theft of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago, as well as the investigation into his actions. surrounding the January 6 uprising. .

At first glance, this decision may seem like bad news for the former president. But in reality, it’s the best Trump could have hoped for and in fact may be the payoff he was looking for when he announced his presidential bid this week, months earlier than any other major party candidate. not outgoing. It was widely reported that Trump was hoping to avoid the trap of Justice Department investigations and even potential impeachment by announcing so soon. When explaining the decision, Garland indeed said it was a direct result of Trump’s campaign announcement. Based on recent developments, including the announcement by former presidents that he is a candidate for the presidency in the upcoming elections, and incumbent presidents have also declared their intention to be a candidate, I have concluded that it is in the public interest to appoint a special adviser, says Garland.

Why is the appointment of a special counsel so good for Trump? The move could add months or even years to a delay in a grand jury investigation that experts say has already produced more than enough evidence to indict him. Trump’s indictment could be delayed to the point where he is able to stage a political comeback and permanently suspend justice by reclaiming power, or Trump could simply receive a pardon from a another Republican president in 2025. If that happens, Garlands’ decision could prove largely to blame.

For his part, Garland said he thinks the work of the special advocates could be done quickly. Given Mr. Smith’s work to date and his prosecutorial experience, I am confident that this appointment will not slow the completion of these investigations, he said when the announcement was made. decision.

Smith previously headed the Justice Department’s Public Integrity Unit, which focuses on public corruption, and worked as a prosecutor in The Hague. He also tried to reassure those who feared that justice delayed in this case could be justice denied. The pace of investigations will not stop or falter under my watch, he said. I will exercise independent judgment and move investigations forward quickly and thoroughly, whatever outcome the facts and the law dictate.

Even though Smith and Garland enter the game with the best of intentions, the move is an extremely risky bet. A long delay in an already-ready suit could give Trump a chance to make it to the primary season in more than a year, in which case it will be harder to get through an indictment and trial. In addition to the fairly simple case of the Mar-a-Lago documents, Smith will have to get acquainted with the much more complex investigation into Trump’s efforts to nullify the election. If Smith chooses to prioritize the Jan. 6 case over the documents case that everyone agrees is ready to go, that would push things back considerably. If he decides to merge the two cases or wait to make a decision in the documents case until he has made one in the January 6 case, it could also take months or years. years late.

Prior to the Garlands decision, former prosecutors, criminal defense experts and academics noted that any potential delay caused by special counsel could be catastrophic. Earlier this month, David Laufman, who previously headed the Justice Department’s counterintelligence and export control section now at the center of the Mar-a-Lago case, described the potential for a such a decision in apoplectic terms: to me it seems silly, he said. NBC News of the possibility of a special counsel appointment. It’s already cooked in the sense that there will be criticism and the idea that relegating this to a special advocate will somehow mitigate or neutralize far-right criticism is ridiculous. Just own it. That’s why you are in these jobs.

Writing in a Just Security article published in Slate earlier this month, former district attorney Dennis Aftergut and constitutional scholar Laurence H. Tribe described how damaging the appointment of a special counsel could be. They wrote:

In this situation, Garland is forced to recognize that there is a heavy price to pay in the event of a potential delay. It will already be difficult, if an indictment and a trial are to come, to obtain a final judgment against Trump before January 20, 2025. On that day, a Republican administration could come to power and illegitimately scuttle the case. .

There is every reason to believe that the appointment of a special advocate would prolong the delay. A lawyer outside the Department of Justice, as required by regulation, should assemble a team, request a budget and study the case. Even if an indictment is nearly ready, as we suspect, additional months would likely be consumed before an indictment is dropped.

Tribe did not change their minds once the appointment was announced. As I wrote recently, time is running out and any delay in appointing special counsel will be most regrettable, he told me by email. What I hope is that Special Counsel Jack Smith will act with great expediency in light of all the work that has been done so far and the overwhelming arguments to prosecute the former President that are already established. by the mountain of evidence that we know exists.

One of the reasons why these legal experts are frustrated by the delay caused by a special prosecutor is that there is no clear benefit to such a decision, because it is largely a solution aesthetic to partisan criticism from the DOJ. Bradley Moss, one of the top criminal defense lawyers in classified documents cases, said he believes the case against Trump could go forward immediately. On Friday, he said he thought any delay caused by the appointment of a special advocate would be too high a cost for the limited gain of being able to claim the independence of the investigation and that he thought it would likely result in a delay.

Without a doubt, this was the conventional, politically safe and institutionally appropriate decision of AG Garland. It dealt with the mere appearance of conflict, even though there was no evidence why the DOJ needed a special advocate, Moss told me via email Friday. However, I have little reason to believe that this will stop Mr. Trump and his cronies from dragging Jack Smith and the DOJ through the mud for the next 12-18 months.

Indeed, no matter who conducts the investigation, the final decision on what to do with the results of these investigations always rests with Garland. And if the conservative nature of this ruling is any indication, it doesn’t look like many indictments will be served anytime soon, if at all.

