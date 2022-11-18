Elon Musk begins to reinstate banned Twitter accounts, no decision on Donald Trump yet





Elon Musk, owner and CEO of Twitter, has begun reinstating accounts that were previously subject to lifetime bans for breaking the platform’s rules.

Announced on Friday, the first reinstated accounts belong to author Jordan Peterson, comedian Kathy Griffin and conservative parody The Babylon Bee.

“The new policy of Twitter is freedom of expression, but not the freedom to reach” the public, explained Elon Musk on his Twitter account.

“Negative or hateful tweets will be demoted and demonetized, so there will be no follow-up ads or other revenue for Twitter. You won’t find these tweets unless you specifically search for them, which is not different from the rest of the internet,” he added.

Elon Musk defends an absolutist view of freedom of expression and should implement lighter moderation on the platform.

It’s unclear whether more reinstatements are forthcoming, particularly for banned former President Donald Trump, who recently launched his campaign to reclaim the presidency.

Twitter permanently suspended Trump’s account nearly two years ago, citing his role in the Capitol riots.

Musk said the decision on whether to ban Trump has yet to be made.

Comedian Kathy Griffin was suspended from the platform last week, along with other internet users who changed their handle to “Elon Musk” to mock the new boss.

She had also replaced her profile picture with an image of the billionaire.

The Babylon Bee is a conservative-leaning American satirical website that was suspended in March for hate speech violations for a tweet demeaning Rachel Levine, a transgender pediatrician serving in Joe Biden’s administration.

Jordan Peterson is a media personality known for his conservative views.

He was also suspended from the platform for hateful comments targeting transgender actor Elliot Page.

Twitter appeared to be plunged into an unprecedented crisis on Friday after hundreds of employees decided to leave in response to an ultimatum from the multi-billionaire.

