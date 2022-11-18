Greek and Israeli defense ministers stress importance of relations





Athens, Greece — The defense ministers of Israel and Greece on Friday stressed the importance of maintaining strong alliances to deal with global and regional threats, citing challenges such as the war in Ukraine and lingering tensions in the eastern Mediterranean. The world is changing, Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said after meeting his Greek counterpart, Nikolas Panagiotopoulos, in Athens. The implications of the war in Ukraine cross national borders. The politics of extremism and terrorism have an impact on countries around the world. He cited Iran’s nuclear program and the use of Iranian drones by Russian forces in Ukraine as evidence that the Islamic Republic’s alleged aggression “continues to pose a grave threat to the region and the world.” It is clear that the global threats we see today are only the seeds of the challenges that will grow and grow in the future, affecting national security, food supply, immigration, energy resources, a said Gantz. Last month, Gantz traveled to the Turkish capital, Ankara, becoming the first senior Israeli defense official in more than a decade to do so, and signaling a possible resumption of defense ties with Turkey. Israel and Turkey were once close regional allies, but relations have become increasingly strained under Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who is an outspoken critic of Israel’s policy towards the Palestinians. Greece has traditionally enjoyed good relations with Israel and Arab countries in the Middle East and is seeking to strengthen its alliances amid heightened tension with neighboring Turkey. In the face of global changes, it is our duty to ensure that our alliances…remain strong and constant, Gantz said in Athens, adding that it was in the common interest of Greece and Israel to ensure stability in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Middle East. East. Greece and Turkey, both members of NATO, have been at odds for decades on a range of issues, but relations have deteriorated significantly in recent years, particularly on the eastern Mediterranean maritime borders. High-ranking Turkish officials, including Erdogan, have issued thinly veiled threats of invasion. Aggressive revisionism is the biggest challenge we face in our region and poses a serious risk to the rules-based international order, said Panagiotopoulos, the Greek Defense Minister, citing in particular the invasion of the Ukraine by Russia. When meeting on Friday, Panagiotopoulos said he and Gantz reaffirmed our common goal and desire to expand (the) strategic defense partnership between Greece and Israel. The two countries regularly hold joint military exercises and training, and Greece recently launched operations at a new international pilot training center created in partnership with Israel. We are determined to maintain this ever-increasing momentum and also to enrich our defense industrial cooperation, Panagiotopoulos said.

