Donald Trump posted classified satellite images on Twitter





Photo: Tom Pennington (Getty Images)

Declassified documents confirm that former President Donald Trump illegally posted a satellite image of a failed rocket launch in Iran on Twitter in 2019. The image showed a rocket that exploded on a launch pad after officials from the countries tried in vain to launch a satellite. Trump reportedly released the image to seemingly prove that the United States was not involved in the incident.

The United States of America was not involved in the catastrophic accident during final preparations for the launch of the Safir SLV at Semnan Launch Site 1 in Iran, Trump tweeted at the time. I wish Iran all the best and good luck in determining what happened at Site One.

The image was so sharp that some experts suspected it hadn’t been taken by satellite at all. This image is so exquisite and you see so much detail, Jeffrey Lewis, who studies satellite imagery at the Middlebury Institute of International Studies in Monterey, told NPR. At first I thought it must have been taken by a drone or something.

Through a Freedom of Information Act request, NPR obtained the original image from the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency (NGA). The outlet says they have undergone a thorough review with the Pentagon to confirm the image can now be shared with the public. However, several details remain redacted.

Steven Aftergood, secrecy and classification specialist at the Federation of American Scientists, told NPR that the move shows that Trump seemed to have no problem sharing highly sensitive information on social media when he was president.

G/O Media may receive a commission

An ultra-smart air monitor or Black Friday, uHoo is $140 off its original price, plus you’ll get a year of uHoos Premium plan, with personalized air quality alerts.

He literally had a bird’s eye view of some of the most sensitive US intelligence on Iran, Aftergood told the outlet. And the first thing he seemed to want to do was say it on Twitter.

Screenshot: Gizmodo

When the image was first released, aerospace experts determined the photo was taken by a classified spacecraft called USA 224, believed to be a multi-billion dollar KH-11 reconnaissance aircraft. The spacecraft is similar to the Hubble telescope, but instead of looking closer at the stars, it looks at the Earth’s surface.

According to reports last year by Yahoo! News, Trump saw the satellite image during a daily intelligence briefing with top national security advisers. According to Yahoo, a former Trump administration official told the outlet that Trump asked if he could keep the photo. After some hesitation, he was told he could. About an hour later, Trump tweeted the image to his millions of followers.

Aftergood told NPR that by releasing the image, Trump may have provided invaluable information to other countries, including Russia and Iran, saying that if any of those countries had released an image similarly, the United States would have assembled a task force to find out what it could. information.

This new information comes just days after Trump officially announced his candidacy for president in 2024. The announcement now shields him from fact-checking on Facebook, according to Metas policies preventing moderators from weighing in on Facebook. messages from politicians. And everyone’s guessing if the hell keeps posting what it wants on Truth Social or if the hell goes back to its old stomping ground, waiting for the green light from Twitter after being banned for his role on January 6 .

News of the reckless release of classified photos may not come as much of a surprise to those following. The former president seemed to have a soft spot for classified information. Over the summer, the FBI seized treasure troves of classified documents from its Mar-a-Lago estate.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gizmodo.com/donald-trump-classified-information-twitter-fbi-raid-1849803002 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos