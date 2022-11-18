India-China relations – Narendra Modi to visit Arunachal Pradesh





Plan to inaugurate infrastructure projects in a move that is expected to elicit a response from China Modi in New Delhi on Friday. PTI



|



New Delhi

|

Posted on 19.11.22, 03:32 Four days after exchanging courtesies with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will travel to Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday to inaugurate infrastructure projects, which is expected to elicit a response from China that disapproves of central ministers se making it into the state that Beijing claims as its territory. Modi will inaugurate Arunachals’ first greenfield airport, Donyi Polo Airport, in Itanagar and dedicate the 600MW Kameng Hydroelectric Power Station to the nation. In more ways than one, the inauguration will serve the politics of the ruling BJP, reinforcing its claims to put the North East on the path of development. The drumbeat began with the announcement of Modis vist and continued on Friday with the ruling ecosystem using the inauguration of the airport designed in 2005 to talk about the air revolution in the North East. It will also help address the disappointment of Modis supporters over his meeting with Xi, which was caught on camera. The government remained silent on the brief meeting in Bali during the G20 summit. Modi posted photos of his meetings with all the other leaders, formal and informal, but not with Xi. It indicates a degree of unease with meeting in the ruling dispensation, knowing full well the appetite for heavy-handed diplomacy within his grassroots support base. This base was reportedly disappointed with the Modi-Xi meeting amid regular reports that China is building up its military infrastructure along the Line of Actual Control, including inside India’s claimed lines on the plains of the Depsang. Modi taking known steps to annoy China is sure to please this core support group. Although Donyi Polo airport has waited for its inauguration to be able to start operations from the end of the month, it remains to be seen if Modi will use the opportunity to rake in one of India’s biggest setbacks. during the Sino-Indian War. In 1962 the Chinese took control of much of the Northeast Frontier Agency, which forced Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to send two appeal letters in quick succession to US President John F. Kennedy for air support . Saturday is the 60th anniversary of the day Nehru wrote the letters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraphindia.com/india/narendra-modi-to-travel-to-arunachal-pradesh/cid/1898967 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos