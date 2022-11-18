Now the Chinese leader has recalled his meeting with the Australian Prime Minister whose government first recognized Beijing, Gough Whitlam, to whom Albanese joined that he was a big man with big ideas and that Australia would mark the anniversary on December 21. Loading And for two years, Beijing imposed political boycotts on more than $20 billion of Australian exports while publishing a list of 14 claims on Australian sovereignty. Now Xi has listened, without protest, as Albanese said he expected progress on trade bans. And surprisingly, as Albanese ran through a list of Australian concerns about China policy, the Chinese side expressed no grievances and made no demands. The litany of Albanians’ concerns included China’s trade blockages, crackdown on the Uyghur minority in China’s Xinjiang province and the detention of two Australian citizens, journalist Cheng Lei and writer Yang Hengjun. He also stressed the importance of the South China Sea as an international sea and air route. It was the unyielding Australian stance that senior White House official Joe Bidens and Indopacific coordinator Kurt Campbell described as resolute and strong diplomacy.

Xi did not respond with a list of his own grievances, which would have been perfectly standard for such a meeting. Instead of frustrations, he offered sneaky flattery. Xi said he appreciated Albanese saying China-Australia relations would be handled in a mature way, implicitly calling Albanese more mature than the Morrison government. I attach great importance to your opinion, Xi concluded in his opening. Thanks. Loading Australia had made no concessions to any Chinese demand. Albanese, however, gave Xi two key assurances. First, he offered to keep talking to each other, calmly and directly, a tacit assurance that he would not repeat the belligerent public rhetoric the Morrison government sometimes let slip. And Albanese reiterated Australia’s support for the continuation of the status quo across the Taiwan Strait, the reddest of the Chinese Communist Party’s red lines. Beijing therefore tried to break Australia’s sovereign will. It failed. In fact, it backfired on us. The Chinese campaign has only hardened Australian sentiment and politics against Xi and his regime.

So the problem is solved? Only superficially, and only for now. If Australia resumes friendly contacts with Beijing, it does not stop its military modernization or its economic diversification. In Bali this week, Albanese held separate talks with US President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on advancing the AUKUS plan for nuclear-powered submarines and other defense technologies. Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles said this week that the strategic defense update he commissioned would tell Australia what it needs to do to manage in a world where the optimism of the he post-Cold War era has been replaced by the reality of renewed great-power competition. In the Indo-Pacific, this has resulted in the greatest military build-up we have seen in the world in the past 70 years. Nice doggie! said Australia as she grabbed a rock. Meanwhile, Albanese is racing for new trade deals with the EU and India as Australia seeks to diversify away from China: Democratic nations must engage with each other, a- he said this week. Trading is not just a business, it is also a strategy.

Albanian Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Penny Wong likes to describe the aim of Australia’s China policy as stabilization. Which makes sense. But that can only work if it’s mutual. And China will be happy to stabilize with Australia, just as it is with the United States and other powers, until it is ready for the great struggle ahead. Precisely a week before Xi wore a Western suit to welcome Albanese to Bali, he donned his military combat gear to tour China’s Joint Operations Command Center. He addressed the officers in the cavernous center. Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with military officers. Credit:Getty Xi Jinping stressed that at present, the world is undergoing profound changes not seen for a century which are accelerating its development, increasing instability and uncertainty in our country’s security situation, and the task of fighting military is heavy and arduous, the party reported. Central China Television. He stressed that the entire army should concentrate all its energy on wars, concentrate all work on fighting, accelerate the improvement of its ability to win, and effectively fulfill the mission and tasks of our army in the new era. Guided by his view that the West is declining and the East is rising, Xi aims to make China the world’s leading power by 2049.

China’s military modernization continues. Consider its navy alone: ​​between 2017 and 2019, China would have built more ships than India, Japan, Australia, France and the United Kingdom combined, summarizes the Center for Strategic and International Studies, a group of Washington’s reflection. German Vice Admiral Kay-Achim Schonbach noted in 2021 that China’s navy is growing roughly the equivalent of the entire French navy every four years. As Xi tells his officers: The task of building a strong navy has never been more urgent than it is today. US President Joe Biden with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 summit. Credit:PA During Xi’s summit this week with Joe Biden, the two governments agreed to reopen some contact channels. But Beijing has refused to open security dialogues with Washington. Regarding nuclear weapons specifically, China is expanding its arsenal. Unlike Russia, China has never accepted negotiations with Washington on the subject. While China softens the US and Australia and other Nice doggie! he too reached a rock.

Xi’s three-hour summit session with Biden this week was a mutual dog treat! moment. Or, as Kurt Campbell told me: relations stabilized somewhat after the Bali meeting. I don’t believe the fundamental character of the relationship has been changed. Competition continues to be the watchword. But I believe that we have managed to take the first steps to build a floor under the relationship a period of calm. Loading Or as Kevin Rudd said Atlantic this week, neither side thinks they have a decisive advantage and both sides think they need more time. As for the United States, owners of the biggest military rocks, it has considerably intensified the competition with China over the past month. The Biden administration has banned the sale of the most advanced computer chips and the equipment to manufacture them for export to China. It has been described as economic warfare and the latest economic decoupling. This will set back China’s efforts to take global leadership in AI, 5G and quantum computing, all central to future battles.

As China tries to move up the tech ladder, the United States has cut the ladder, in the words of Mark Williams and Zichun Huang of Capital Economics. Or, perhaps, China's complicated access to the biggest rocks. For the moment. Nice doggie!