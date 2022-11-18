Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan gets engaged but it was Imran Khan who stole the show, fans say ‘Bring Imran back’





Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira Khan gets engaged but it was Imran Khan who stole the show (Instagram photo credit)

Aamir Khan’s daughter, Ira Khan, has been making headlines for a long time because of her love life. The child star is dating celebrity fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare and the duo painted Instagram red with their lovey-dovey pics. After accepting her boyfriend’s proposal, Ira will now exchange rings with Nupur in front of their families. While the whos who of the Khan-daan made their presence felt, it was Imran Khan who stole the show.

For the uninitiated, the couple took their relationship to the next level and engaged in a dream proposal. It all happened when Aamir Khan’s daughter posted a video of her boyfriend Nupur kneeling while popping the question

Now, to celebrate the same, the superstar and his entire family have come together. After popping the question, the couple got engaged in a ceremony. Tonight, Ira Khan and Nupur Shikhare exchanged rings in a formal ceremony which saw all of Khan-daan come together to celebrate the union. For her big day, Ira wore a red tube dress with a deep neckline which she paired with white sneakers. The groom-to-be looked dapper in a black tuxedo suit which he paired with black formal shoes.

In contrast, Aamir Khan opted for an off-white pathaani which he paired with dark brown shoes. However, it was Imran Khan who made a stylish appearance by choosing a blue blazer and pairing it with a sky blue shirt and printed tie. He completed his look with black sunglasses. Shortly after his photos surfaced, one user wrote, miss him Bollywood, while another said, Please come back. A user also said: OMG after a long time I see this beautiful Khan.

Meanwhile, others who also arrived at the engagement of Ira Khan and Nupurs were Kiran Rao with his son Azad Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh and others.

