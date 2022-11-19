At the G20 meeting in Bali, India charted an ambitious agenda

The presidency of the G20 finally returns to India. Two days of intense deliberations concluded in Bali, Indonesia on November 16 with the huge success of the Bali Leaders’ Summit, which saw the participation of leaders from some of the world’s most advanced economies. The G20 communiqué, the Bali Leaders’ Statement, was adopted and India contributed significantly to this document. Indonesia’s G20 Presidency has come to an end at a time when the clouds of impending economic recession, escalating geopolitical tensions and calamitous environmental conditions darken the horizon. In many ways, the handing over of the G20 Presidency to India is symbolic of the fact that the world entrusts us with the responsibility of rekindling hope and positivity.

Under the able leadership of Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, India is poised to offer the world an ambitious, inclusive, decisive and regenerative G20 Presidency. We will ensure India’s presidency is a driver of innovation, solutions and resilient growth for all. The Indian narrative of the Bali Declaration focused on the message of dialogue, diplomacy and solidarity. The PM’s declaration that today’s era is not an era of war is a powerful and unifying beacon of hope in these turbulent times facing the G20. The collective call by world leaders in the G20 communiqué that the use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is unacceptable is also based on Prime Minister Modis’ vision.

In Bali, India played a vital role in building consensus among countries after 15 failed ministerial meetings. In partnership with all developing countries and emerging markets, India worked on the drafting of the final leaders’ declaration and the preamble to the declaration. India has risen to the occasion as a strong leader, meticulous solution provider and collaborative consensus builder through its positive and constructive approach. India’s suggestion that issues of current global contention be settled through an inclusive paragraph paved the way for agreement on the wording of the declaration after five days of discussions. As a result, concerns over the complex geopolitical situation were addressed before the start of India’s presidency.

India also got important credentials for the Bali Leaders’ Declaration. Some of these focus on the Sustainable Development Goals, new quantified targets for climate finance after 2025, and additional funding by multilateral development banks to implement the 2030 agenda. Finance and technology have also been identified as priority areas. Health, nutrition, food and energy security, farmer incomes and global digital healthcare networks have been discussed at length within the G20. India has donated $10 million to an international fund to accelerate recovery from the pandemic.

It was clear to all participants in Bali that the food and energy crisis requires immediate attention. Global supply chains are experiencing unprecedented disruption. Even influential bodies such as the United Nations have not been able to deal with this crisis, which has increased the responsibility of the G20 to step up the response. In this context, Prime Minister Modi has advocated for the formation of a new post-pandemic world order. He urged the G20 to chart a course of peace, security and harmony for the world. India has led the way in ensuring food security for 1.3 billion people during the pandemic through one of the largest food aid programs in the world. Moreover, India is rapidly accelerating its transition to renewable sources to meet its energy needs. India’s energy security is critical for the world as it is one of the fastest growing economies and one of the largest manufacturing hubs in the world. In Bali, Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India’s commitment to a clean environment and the need to help developing countries with finance and technology to enable smooth energy transitions.

Digital technology is a rapid catalyst for poverty eradication and offers the benefits of inclusive development. In Bali, Prime Minister Modi cited examples from the pandemic of paperless green offices and remote working to highlight the role of technology in tackling the climate crisis.

India’s model of using technology as a great leveler has been successfully demonstrated through digital architecture and public infrastructure assets such as Unified Payment Interface, Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Trinity Jan Dhan -Aadhaar-Mobile and the CoWIN platform for vaccinations. While India enjoys democratic digital access, the same is not true for many other countries. G20 leaders were called upon to increase the benefits of digital technologies and bridge the digital divide.

Prime Minister Modi pointed out that the struggle for the ownership of natural resources leads to the emergence of conflicts in the world. Due to this spiral of crisis, Mission LiFE has positioned itself as India’s solution to democratize the fight against the climate crisis and turn it into a mass movement. The Prime Minister also emphasized the need to approach development with inclusiveness and universality. The participation of women is inseparable from the achievement of global development goals. Efforts to empower women to lead positive change will be an important cornerstone of India’s presidency.

India’s participation and presentations in Bali were a resounding success. As the nation takes over the presidency from Indonesia, we are also transitioning from a contributor to a shaper of agendas of global significance. We have positioned ourselves as an influential voice with developed nations and a passionate interlocutor for the developing world on important international platforms. This geopolitical view and the philosophy of inclusiveness, harmony, embracing diversity and promoting dialogue, enshrined in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the world is one family), will be the essence of our long-awaited presidency. of the G20.

Amitabh Kant is the Indian Sherpa of the G20

Opinions expressed are personal