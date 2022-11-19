PM Modi to inaugurate month-long ‘Kashi Tamil Sangamam’ tomorrow





This month-long program will highlight the emphasis of the new National Education Policy 2020 on integrating the wealth of Indian knowledge systems with modern knowledge systems. IIT Madras and Banaras Hindu University are the two implementing agencies

To celebrate the ancient ties between the southern state of Tamil Nadu and Kashi, two key centers of learning in the past, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a month-long program, Kashi Tamil Sangamam, on November 19 in Varanasi. It will also be an attempt to rediscover and reaffirm this age-old association. The program is organized by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with other ministries such as culture, textiles, railways, tourism, agro-food, information and broadcasting. The government of Uttar Pradesh is also part of this event. IIT Madras and Banaras Hindu University (BHU) are the two implementing agencies for the scheme, a senior education ministry official told media. This program will deliver on the emphasis of the new National Education Policy 2020 on integrating the wealth of Indian knowledge systems with modern knowledge systems. It will also be an opportunity for scholars, students, philosophers, traders, artisans, artists and people from other walks of life from both regions to come together, share their knowledge, culture and best practices and to learn from each other’s experience. Advertising Read also : Government Publishes Digital Personal Data Protection Bill 2022 (DPDP) Over 2,500 delegates from Tamil Nadu in 12 categories such as students, teachers, literature, culture, artisans, spiritual, heritage, business, entrepreneurs and professionals will visit Varanasi on a tour of eight days. They will participate in seminars and site visits as part of special programs organized for each of the 12 categories in order to interact with locals of the same trade, profession and interests. Delegates will also visit places of interest in and around Varanasi, including Prayagraj and Ayodhya. Students from BHU and other higher education institutions will participate in the academic events. In these programs, comparative practices in various sectors of the two regions will be studied and learnings will be documented. The first group of delegates consisting of 200 students started their tour from Chennai on November 17 and their train was flagged down by Governor of Tamil Nadu RN Ravi from Chennai Railway Station. A month-long exhibition on looms, handicrafts, books, documentaries, cuisine, art forms, history and tourist spots of the two regions will be set up in Varanasi for the benefit of the local population. During the inaugural program, the Prime Minister will interact with delegates from Tamil Nadu. The inauguration ceremony will see various cultural performances such as Ilaiyaraaja vocal performances and book releases. Meanwhile, final touches are being made to the BHU event and Modi is expected to be there for around two hours, officials said. Read also : Boost to TN libraries: Rs 84 Cr for rural project; Internet, home delivery, etc. On Friday, November 18, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was providing an update on preparations, told reporters that he had the opportunity to meet Tamil poet Subramania Bharathi’s nephew, KV Krishnan and his family. “The home of Bharati, one of the greatest Tamil literati of all time, at Kashi Hanuman Ghat has been a center of learning and a sacred pilgrimage,” Pradhan said.

“Bharathi’s writings on social justice and women’s empowerment are still relevant today. It was to Kashi that Bharathi leaned towards spirituality and nationalism and he remained devoted to it all his life,” Pradhan said. The district administration has made elaborate arrangements to accommodate guests from Tamil Nadu, officials said. Divisional Commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma has instructed all electric rickshaw drivers, auto rickshaw drivers, civil defense volunteers and tour guides to learn Tamil phrases and words to be able to communicate with locals. guests from the southern state.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thefederal.com/uncategorized/pm-modi-to-inaugurate-month-long-kashi-tamil-sangamam-tomorrow/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos