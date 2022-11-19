Imran Khan’s life at risk: Pakistani judge cites intelligence report | Imran Khan News





The Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court cites an intelligence report suggesting fears of another assassination attempt on the former prime minister.

Islamabad, Pakistan A senior Pakistani judge, citing an intelligence report, has said the life of former Prime Minister Imran Khan is in danger due to fears of another assassination attempt on the politician.

Aamer Farooq, Chief Justice of the Islamabad High Court, made the remarks on Friday while hearing a petition filed by a trades body regarding road closures in the nation’s capital during political protests.

Earlier this month, Khan, 70, was shot in the leg by an attacker in the town of Wazirabad as he staged a long march to Islamabad to demand immediate elections.

A Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporter was killed and more than a dozen others injured in the attack, forcing the party to suspend its march.

The cricket icon turned politician has accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Home Minister Rana Sanaullah and military officer General Faisal Naseer of plotting the attack.

Khan has provided no evidence for his claims, which have been denied by the government and military. The suspect has been arrested and is being questioned by the police.

During Friday’s hearing, police presented an intelligence report to the court suggesting there is a possibility of another attack on Khan once he joins the march to Islamabad.

Judge Farooq also asked the PTI to submit a new application seeking permission to hold its rally in Islamabad. He urged the police to ensure the security of the marchers when they reach the city.

Khan, who is recovering from his gunshot wound at his Lahore residence, addressed the marchers via video link after the long walk resumed on November 10.

He is expected to join the march when it reaches Rawalpindi later this week.

Since being removed from power in April this year after losing a vote of confidence in parliament, Khan has held rallies across Pakistan to urge the government to call a snap election, otherwise scheduled for the end of next year.

The head of the PTI attributed his dismissal to a foreign plot hatched by the United States in collusion with its political opponents and its critics of the powerful army. Islamabad and Washington have repeatedly denied the charges.

However, in a recent interview with Britain’s Financial Times newspaper, Khan did an about-face, saying he was ready to walk away from the controversy.

As far as I’m concerned, it’s over, it’s behind me. The Pakistan I want to lead must have good relations with everyone, especially the United States, he said.

