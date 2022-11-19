DOJ announces special counsel for Trump-related criminal investigations of Mar-a-Lago and Jan. 6





Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday appointed a special counsel to oversee criminal investigations into the retention of national defense information at former President Donald Trump’s resort town of Mar-a-Lago and parts of the insurgency. of January 6, 2021.

Both investigations implicate the conduct of Trump, who declared his 2024 presidential candidacy on Tuesday, making him a potential rival to President Joe Biden.

Based on recent developments, including the announcement by former presidents that he is a candidate for the presidency in the upcoming elections, and incumbent presidents have also declared their intention to be a candidate, I have concluded that it is in the public interest to appoint a special counsel, Garland told the Justice Department on Friday.

Jack Smith, the former chief prosecutor of the special court in The Hague, where he investigated war crimes in Kosovo, will oversee the investigations.

Smith has earned a reputation as an impartial and determined prosecutor, Garland said.

Trump has sought to portray the investigations as politically motivated, including during his presidential announcement on Tuesday, where he said he was the victim of a militarization of the justice system.

In a statement to CNN on Friday, a spokesperson for Trump said: This is a political stunt totally overdue by an irresponsible, politicized and armed Biden Justice Department.

The Mar-a-Lago investigation burst into public view when the FBI executed a search warrant on Trumps’ Florida resort in August. Trump went to court to get an order requiring a third attorney to review the documents seized in the search. Documents marked as classified were excluded from this review by an appeals court, allowing their use in the criminal investigation. Investigators also brought witnesses before a federal grand jury that was assembled in DC as part of the investigation.

Prosecuting those who physically violated the U.S. Capitol was the most public aspect of the Justice Department’s Jan. 6 investigation, and those will remain with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Washington, DC. But behind the scenes, prosecutors subpoenaed dozens of witnesses close to the former president to obtain documents and testimony as part of the investigation.

I intend to conduct the assigned investigations, and any resulting prosecutions, independently and in the best traditions of the Justice Department, Smith said in a statement Friday. The pace of investigations will not stop or falter under my watch. I will exercise independent judgment and move investigations forward quickly and thoroughly, whatever outcome the facts and the law dictate.

According to multiple sources, the Mar-a-Lago investigation and the Jan. 6 investigation surrounding Trump are aimed at gathering more information and bringing witnesses before a federal grand jury in the coming weeks. Prosecutors have sent several new subpoenas related to the two investigations in recent days, with early return dates as early as next week.

Some of the witnesses prosecuted in this round had never spoken to investigators in these cases before, according to some of the sources.

Many in Trump’s orbit had believed and hoped the investigation had slowed or even stopped, as they hadn’t heard from the Justice Department for weeks after meeting their subpoena paper deadlines, multiple sources said.

Some of the subpoenas issued in the probe indicated a wide-ranging investigation that touches on almost every aspect of the effort to overturn Bidens’ election victory. They reported that investigators are interested in the conspiracy to propose fraudulent voters in states Biden won, the work Trump allies have done to push baseless voter fraud allegations, and how the money sank to support these various efforts.

Trump’s team had discussed in recent days the likelihood of the Justice Department appointing a special counsel, multiple sources familiar with the talks told CNN.

Trump’s lawyers dreaded the prospect, fearing it would drag out the ongoing investigation they are pursuing in court. And Trump himself has complained about the case, likening the prospect to former special counsel Robert Mueller, who oversaw the Russia probe.

Justice Department officials had been debating for weeks whether to appoint a special counsel, CNN previously reported.

This story has been updated with additional details.

