Imran Khan claims army chief Bajwa and President Alvi discussed snap elections: report





Ousted Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. File | photo credit: Reuters

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said Friday that President Arif Alvi had met with army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss immediate and transparent elections.

Earlier in the day, President Alvi said he would follow Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s advice regarding the high-level appointment of the next Pakistani army chief and that he could not create obstacles in the process. so anticipated.

Citing sources, Geo News reported that Mr Khan made the claim during an informal chat with senior journalists in Lahore, where he also discussed the appointment of the next army chief.

General Bajwa is due to retire on November 29.

“The appointment of the head of the armed forces should be done like that of the chief justice of the Supreme Court,” Mr Khan said, according to the sources.

Khan, also chairman of Pakistan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, also said the incumbent government was proposing amendments to the army law in its own interests, according to the report.

“The proposed amendment to the Army Act will be challenged in the Supreme Court,” Khan said, adding that he had not met General Bajwa in Lahore.

“I will lead the long march from Rawalpindi myself,” he said.

Responding to a question about the possibility of becoming the next prime minister, Mr Khan said he would only become prime minister if he was granted full powers, according to the report.

“It is impossible for one person to have authority and someone else to have responsibility,” sources quoted Mr Khan as saying.

Mr Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him because of his independent decisions in foreign policy on Russia, China and Afghanistan. The United States has denied the allegations.

The cricketer-turned-politician, the only Pakistani prime minister to be ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament, is seeking to hold a new general election.

However, the federal government led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif opposes holding elections now. The term of the current National Assembly will end in August 2023.

The long march is expected to reach Islamabad in the last week of November. Mr. Khan announced that he would join the long march in Rawalpindi.

