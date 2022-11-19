Eric and Donald Trump Jr. signed checks at center of criminal tax evasion lawsuit: longtime Trump Org chief financial officer





Since being charged with more than a dozen crimes related to an alleged 15-year tax evasion scheme, the Trump Organization has firmly insisted that she is 100% innocent. Unfortunately for the company, Allen Weisselberg, the longtime chief financial officer who was indicted at the same time, did not plead guilty to all charges and agreed in August to testify against the company. That testimony began this week when he linked Donald Trump to illegal activity, and continued Thursday, when he also implicated the two eldest sons of the ex-presidents.

ABC News reports that Weisselberg told jurors that in addition to Trump himself, Eric and Donald Trump Jr. would write checks for up to $100,000 to pay for private school tuition for his grandchildren. While that may seem like a kind and generous gesture, look at these assets, wanting the best possible education for their employees’ grandchildren! Organization that were not recorded as income, thus allowing him and the company to avoid paying taxes. (When he pleaded guilty, Weisselberg also admitted that the company had paid for his Upper West Side apartment, as well as a pair of leased Mercedes-Benzes, among other benefits. The longtime executive also reportedly received money at Christmas that he allegedly then used to distribute personal holiday gratuities, according to the indictment.)

Weisselberg said Thursday that the first time Trump cut a tuition check for him, the CFO told his boss, don’t forget, I’m going to pay you back for it. How did Weisselberg repay Trump? According to the longtime executive, the ex-president would deduct the cost of these various payments from his salary. This way, it was a very illegal win-win: Weisselberg would not have to pay tax on the benefits, and the company would also have to pay less in taxes. Also, Weisselberg noted Tuesday, if the Trump Org had told Weisselberg to pay for the apartment out of his own pocket, they would have had to give me double the amount to account for those expenses. He also said on Thursday that he and other executives received large bonuses paid as if they were independent contractors and not full-time employees, noting that Trump still wanted to sign the bonus checks before becoming president. .

Later, when defense attorney Alan Futerfas asked Weisselberg directly if Trump had authorized him to commit tax evasion, Weisselberg replied that Trump had not. Of course, it’s important to note that Trump has a long history of speaking in code when doing something that might be illegal, so he can claim his innocence afterwards. As his former lawyer Michael Cohen told Congress in 2019: He doesn’t ask you questions, he doesn’t give you orders. He speaks in a code. And I understand the code, because I’ve been with him for a decade. Trump’s first impeachment trial centered on his coded but obvious demand that the Ukrainian president dig up the dirt on the Bidens or risk being cut off by the United States, which, as the Washington Post noted, is also the way mafia bosses like to talk. They don’t want to say things directly when those things could be used against them, listening to law enforcement. Obviously, Trump never called Weisselberg into his office and said, Allen, I’d like you to do tax evasion for me, because he didn’t have to.

Noticeable too? That Weisselberg still works for the Trump Organization! And shows up at the office! And earns his annual salary of $640,000! And, perhaps most importantly, testified this week that he still expects to receive his full $500,000 bonus!

Regardless, the Trump boys do not appear to have commented on Weisselberg’s allegations. In July 2021, just after the Trump Organization they worked for for most of their adult lives and took over when their father became president was indicted, they insisted people steer clear all the time. taxes and that the scheme in which the company and Weisselberg had been accused of participating is not serious.

