Kremlin says Putin discussed possibility of Turkish ‘gas hub’ in phone call with Erdogan

The de facto leadership of ethnic Armenians in Nagorno-Karabakh is ready to negotiate with Azerbaijan, but only in an international format with the participation of mediators, a senior official said in Stepanakert on November 18.

The official, Davit Babayan, was responding to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s statement that Baku was ready to talk to Armenians living in Nagorno-Karabakh but considered it an internal matter.

What Aliyev is suggesting is nothing but an ultimate surrender for us in which an Aboriginal group who have realized their “guilt” will show repentance and implore Mother Azerbaijan to forgive them and allow them to live on the land. Azerbaijani, Babayan, Armenian ethnicity. de facto foreign minister in the region, says RFE/RLs Armenian Service in an interview.

He said that instead, Stepanakert suggests using the format of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) Minsk Group, even though it has been largely inactive since the Armenian-Azerbaijani war in 2020 on Nagorno-Karabakh.

Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for decades. Some 30,000 people were killed in a war in the early 1990s that left ethnic Armenians in control of the breakaway region and seven adjacent districts of Azerbaijan proper.

The two sides fought another war in 2020 that lasted six weeks and killed thousands on both sides before a Russian-brokered ceasefire saw the Armenians lose control of parts of the region and adjacent districts.

There can be meetings, but not in the Azerbaijan-Artsakh format [Nagorno-Karabakh]Babayan said. “It can be a format involving Azerbaijan, Artsakh, Armenia, Russia, the United States, France; it could be in various compositions, in different places, but it must be internationally recognized. And the only internationally recognized format [for talks on Nagorno-Karabakh] is the format of the OSCE Minsk Group.”

Since the 2020 escalation, Baku has publicly refused to speak to Armenia or any other country regarding the future of the region.

Under the terms of a Russian-brokered ceasefire, Moscow is currently deploying around 2,000 peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh and along a five-kilometre-wide corridor connecting the region to Armenia.

Officials in Baku frequently claim that the Russian peacekeeping mission is temporarily deployed in the Karabakh region.

In his public statements, Aliyev has also repeatedly said that the activities of the Minsk group are no longer necessary since, as he says, the conflict is now a thing of the past.

On November 17, Aliyev dismissed the idea of ​​negotiations with Ruben Vardanyan, a former Russian businessman of Armenian descent who recently renounced his Russian citizenship, moved to Nagorno-Karabakh and assumed a leadership role. prominent in his government. The Azerbaijani leader described Vardanyan as someone sent from Moscow with a clear agenda.

The Yerevan-born Vardanyan, who currently serves as de facto state minister, an equivalent of Nagorno-Karabakh’s prime minister, responded with a call for a more constructive tone. He said that he fully meets the criteria for a negotiator offered by the Azerbaijani president as a person living in Karabakh and wishing to live there.

Vardanyan also said the talks between Stepanakert and Baku should be conducted by international mediators, including Russia, the United States and France.

Meanwhile, in a November 18 Twitter post, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian’s roving ambassador, Edmon Marukian, disputed Aliyev’s assertion that the Nagorno-Karabakh issue is an internal matter for the Azerbaijan.

No internal affairs have ever been dealt with for decades by three permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, the OSCE and now also by the EU. The issue of human rights has not been seen as an internal issue for seven decades since World War II, Marukian wrote.