Jacinda Ardern prepares to meet Xi Jinping as Chinese president sends warning to world





Jacinda Ardern is in Thailand for the APEC meeting, heading straight for a CEO summit. There, she received an embarrassment of compliments in an introduction to her speech. Ardern has been described as: “The most effective leader on the planet… the greatest thinker of the COVID era.” “I almost felt a bit embarrassed by his generosity,” she said afterwards. Ardern will meet Canada’s Justin Trudeau after being bashed by one of the world’s most powerful men, China’s Xi. “Everything we discussed was leaked in the newspapers,” a translator for Xi said. “It’s not appropriate.” Trudeau responded on Thursday by saying there are things the two countries won’t agree on, to which Xi said, “Let’s agree on the terms first.” A later translation showed that the dust was even more brutal than first thought. When Trudeau stormed out, Xi said, “Very naïve.” Ardern reacted by saying: “Any engagement between leaders, [it’s] always for them to answer or comment. » But Ardern gave some advice to Trudeau. “I’m careful of course not to deal with everything the executives talk about just because it’s just the practice we have of making sure there are things we can talk about behind closed doors.” At APEC, there are many closed doors. Ardern has to sit down with six people in less than 36 hours and she is already up against more flippancy, like French President Emmanuel Macron. Later Friday, finally, she will meet Xi. “What’s important to me is that New Zealand are always consistent, and we are. I think New Zealanders can be proud of that,” Ardern said. President Xi delivered a written speech to the leaders, telling them that the Pacific is no one’s backyard and should not be the arena for a race for power. He said no attempt to wage a new Cold War will ever be allowed by the people or the times. “But being consistent in a changing environment is tough out there,” Ardern said. “But we will, we will stay strong.” Probably not loud enough for a public reprimand.

