Gujarat Biden polls can’t roam Indians without mask Covid Can PM Modi Covid BJP Congress AAP Nadda





BJP Chairman JP Nadda said on Thursday that Indians could move around without masks only thanks to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Addressing a rally in Bharuch, Gujarat, he said US President Biden Joe Biden was still walking around with a mask, but Indians could move freely. “All this became possible thanks to PM Modi. Many in the US and Europe are yet to receive two doses of Covid vaccines while everyone in India is getting booster doses,” Nadda said. “The global economy has slowed down due to Covid, but India has become the fifth largest economy, leaving Britain behind. Previously, aircraft manufacturing was concentrated in the US, Germany and Europe. We We couldn’t even imagine that India would ever manufacture planes, and now C-295 planes will be made in Vadodara,” he said. READ ALSO | Gujarat is riot-free today thanks to BJP and PM Modi, says Anurag Thakur “Fighting Caused Only by Congress” Nadda said the culture of Congress is one of instigating fights. “You will see that in its 70 years of rule, Congress has just sparked fights between brothers and between castes and societies. But Prime Minister Modi brought the culture of Everyone says, everyone develops, everyone wishes, and everyone pray (collective effort, development, trust). SEE PICTURES | Gujarat Assembly Election: BJP uses robot to campaign for its candidates JP Nadda’s attack on AAP The BJP chairman also said that people do not remember when electricity was last available in households before Narendra Modi became chief minister of Gujarat. “Now people can’t remember the last time the electricity went out in their homes,” he said. Targeting AAP, he said: ‘This is a party that just puts up banners and posters. AAP fought for 350 seats in Uttar Pradesh and lost deposits on 349 seats. He contested 69 seats in Uttarakhand and lost deposits out of 65. Similarly, he contested for 39 seats in Goa and lost deposits out of 35,” Nadda said. Nadda’s attack on the Congress and the AAP comes just before the elections in Gujarat. Elections for the Gujarat Assembly, which has 182 members, will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5, while votes will be counted on December 8. The results will be announced the same day. READ ALSO | Gujarat: Parties use social media extensively to connect with voters and launch polling campaigns

