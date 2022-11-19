How Trump Could Sabotage the GOP





With Donald Trump’s electoral record taking another hit in 2022, there are growing signs that the Republican Party establishment may decide their best course is to break with Trump in 2024.

But deciding that’s not even nearly half the battle. The rest and a big reason the party has never really tried is how hard it could make this process.

Say what you want about Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (RS.C.), but he’s actually been pretty transparent about why the party needs to stick with Trump. In Graham’s account, it’s not so much that Trump is particularly smug, but rather that it’s necessary that the party can’t win without him because of his grip on the base. And Graham quite explicitly named the nightmare scenario: that Trump sabotages the GOP by stepping out.

He could do something for the Republican Party that no one else I know can do, Graham told Axioss Jonathan Swan last year. He can enlarge it. He can make it stronger. It can make it more diverse.

So Graham quickly added: And he could destroy it too.

Swan pressed Graham on the point, suggesting he was stroking Trump’s ego so the former president wouldn’t walk away and form a third party.

Graham did not dispute the premise at all. A third would be a disaster, Graham said.

But a third-party or independent race isn’t the only way Trump could harm the GOP or the avenue he would most likely take. Trump also hasn’t been particularly shy about making Republicans fear this nightmare scenario, leaving the party to decide whether to seek revenge and how difficult it is to try to facilitate a breakup.

Suggestions like the one Swan and Graham have made do not come out of nowhere. The last time the establishment made a real attempt to thwart Trump was in 2016 when Trump repeatedly waved an independent race like a stick. He signed a pledge to abide by the GOP nomination process, but then repeatedly indicated that the pledge was not worth the paper it was written on.

If I’m treated fairly, that’s how it’s going to be, Trump said in 2015. But I want to keep that door open. I have to keep that door open because if something happens where I’m not being treated fairly, I can very well use that door.

Donald Trump hinted on Feb. 28 that he might run as an independent because the GOP treats him “unfairly.” This is not the first time he has made this threat. (Video: Peter Stevenson/The Washington Post)

When some party members criticized him after the Jan. 6, 2021, uprising, Trump waved the stick again. He spoke to councilors about the creation of a patriot party or a MAGA party. The strategy was pretty transparent to keep his party in line ahead of the impeachment trial, and Trump eventually pulled it off. The third has become useless.

There is a real question as to whether these gestures were bluster. It certainly suits Trump’s purposes to threaten such a thing, as his impeachment has shown. But in fact, running outside of the two main parties involves jumping through hoops, especially if the effort were to be launched after losing the 2024 GOP nomination (compared to, say, if he had launched a third party in 2021 ).

Running for office can be difficult for independents, according to the state, and would involve collecting hundreds of thousands of signatures. And some states even have sore loser laws that prohibit running as an independent after losing a party nomination. Those laws don’t generally appear to apply to presidential candidates running as independents, but they could in key red states such as Ohio, South Dakota and Texas. This could severely hamper any real path to Trump’s victory and could therefore possibly deter him.

That said, such a race could aim for other goals than victory. And even getting elected in a handful of states could kill the GOP’s chances, if Trump’s goal was sabotage. While the number of Republicans who say they are primarily Trump supporters rather than the party has dropped significantly over the past two years, it’s still around 3 in 10. It’s not hard to imagine enough true believers deciding to go down with the ship, particularly if Trump convinces them that he has been (and they have been) wronged by the GOP establishment, the Justice Department, or some other entity.

Perhaps the most likely and easiest approach for Trump is to subvert the party in other ways. This could include proactively attacking the GOP candidate, simply refusing to support the candidate, or simply doing generally unnecessary things such as, for example, making party voters distrust the electoral system and disengage from it.

On this front, Trump demonstrated a greater willingness to go all the way (although in each case it is debatable to what extent sabotage was his deliberate goal):

Trump continued his ludicrous bid to cancel the 2020 election even as Georgia held polls that would decide the Senate majority. He would later claim that the GOP lost those races because Georgians didn’t want to vote because they didn’t trust the system, which is inextricably tied to Trump’s lies about voter fraud. Indeed, Republicans have warned that his quixotic quest could cost the party in Georgia, and some evidence shows that may have been the case. In the 2022 election, Trump did not seem at all chastised by this experience. He attacked the GOP candidate for the Colorado Senate when that candidate tried to distance himself from Trump in a blue state. He also began his 2024 attacks on Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) on the eve of DeSantiss’ re-election bid and on Election Day itself, previewing a new nickname and threatening to release research from the opposition on DeSantis. While many in his party have recently suggested that Trump should avoid launching his 2024 campaign with a major Georgia runoff once again in play, on Dec. 6 Trump thumbed his nose and still advanced. Now the campaign of Sen. Raphael G. Warnock (D-Ga.) is using Trump’s announcement speech and his praise for GOP nominee Herschel Walker in a campaign ad.

The problem for Republicans is that Trump cares very little about the party, if at all. To the extent that he does it is because of what the party can do for him. It is a codependent relationship, in the truest sense. It has now cost him not just the presidency in 2020, but arguably a majority in the Senate in two consecutive elections, while ignoring numerous warnings that his actions could be counterproductive.

There is reason to argue that Trump may ultimately decide to fade away, particularly if he loses the nomination and acknowledges that his political career is finally, in fact, over. Would he want to be remembered not only as the former president who lost, but also as the former president who sabotaged his party in three consecutive elections?

But the damage doesn’t even have to be deliberate. Pride and ego can cause a person to engage in quite destructive behavior. And few have demonstrated such a capacity for the three things as the former president.

