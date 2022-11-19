Politics
Mike Bloomberg forced to apologize after Boris Johnson’s speech criticizing China | Boris Johnson
Billionaire financier Mike Bloomberg was forced to apologize to hundreds of guests at a major Asian trade event in Singapore this week after complaints about a speech by Boris Johnson that vigorously criticized China.
The former British prime minister, an after-dinner speaker at Bloomberg’s flagship New Economy Forum in Singapore on Tuesday, reportedly described China as a coercive autocracy to around 500 Asian businessmen, investors and diplomats.
Although his comments are not seen as controversial in the UK, where there are concerns about Beijing’s human rights record, its approach to Taiwan and its closeness to Russia, the majority Asian countries are much more favorable to China and share strong economic and diplomatic ties. .
In remarks that could alarm Rishi Sunak’s government and boost his own support among Tory MPs, Johnson also reportedly announced he was taking a temporary break from the front line of British politics, suggesting he still had the ambition to return to power.
Bloomberg, who invited Johnson and whose organization was hosting the event in partnership with the Singapore government, acknowledged at the conference Thursday that some attendees may have been insulted or offended by Johnson’s remarks.
But the businessman, former mayor of New York and friend of Johnson, clarified that these were his thoughts and his only thoughts. He added: To those of you who were upset and concerned by what the speaker said, you have my apologies.
Johnson’s remarks came the day before Sunak’s surprise meeting with Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Bali. The talks were called off, but would have made him the first British prime minister to meet the Chinese premier in person for nearly five years.
Downing Street had said Sunak wanted to recalibrate relations between the UK and Beijing by trying to have a new frank and constructive dialogue. But it has been interpreted by wary Tory hawks as a thaw in relations between Britain and the Asian superpower, after a more openly hostile approach from Liz Truss.
According to the former prime ministers’ spokesman, he told the audience: Let’s look at Russia and China. The two former communist tyrannies in which power was once again concentrated in the hands of a single ruler. Two monocultural states traditionally hostile to immigration and becoming increasingly nationalistic in their attitudes.
Two permanent members of the UN Security Council who support and help each other and who are prepared to show a frank disregard for the international rule of law, and two countries which, in the last year, have demonstrated the immense limits of their political systems by the disastrous mistakes they have made.
A dinner guest from Singapore told the Guardian: Boris was generally funny and charming, but he was also quite belligerent in his criticism of a group of foreign governments, particularly China and Russia, which he described as coercive autocracies. In Britain, it would have been perfectly acceptable to target China. But in Asia, this was not the case.
Another added: Boris was very, very judgmental. The speech was quite shocking. People clearly felt uncomfortable. He used very undiplomatic language on China at a conference in Asia. A former British Foreign Secretary and Prime Minister should have been better informed.
The response from dinner attendees at the five-star Fullerton Bay Hotel, which reportedly includes Chinese businesspeople, prompted Bloomberg to apologize in person. He told the conference: Some may have been insulted or offended last night by parts of the speakers’ remarks referring to certain countries and their duly elected leaders.
These were his thoughts and thoughts alone, not clarified in advance by anyone or shared with me personally. The Bloomberg Forums and NEFs are a diverse group of viewpoints, and the presentation was meant to be after-dinner entertainment rather than a serious discussion of important controversial and complex issues.
And I’m sure you know, based on many years of interaction with us, that our respect for all points of view and those who serve in government is total and sincere. To those of you who were upset and concerned by what the speaker said, you have my apologies.
And if you weren’t upset, maybe you enjoyed Boris Johnson, he is who he is, he’s very controversial but also very entertaining. He was trying to be fun rather than informative and serious, and I think we have to give him some credit for that.
A spokesman for the former Prime Minister said: Mr Johnson is firm in his criticism of authoritarianism and autocracy, including in Russia and China, and will continue to be so. He will continue to advocate for freedom and democracy on the world stage.
A Bloomberg spokesperson declined to comment.
Since being ousted as prime minister, Johnson has supplemented his MPs’ income by traveling the world for a series of lucrative speaking engagements. The latest MPs Register of Interest shows he was paid 276,130 plus expenses for a speech to insurance agents in the United States. His last trip to Singapore was while the House of Commons was sitting, although he is back for Thursday’s budget.
Johnson’s political career was littered with a series of damaging diplomatic gaffes. In 2013, he suggested that the increase in the number of Malaysian women attending university was due to their desire to find a husband. Two years later, he claimed the part-Kenyan US President Barack Obama had an age-old dislike of the UK, sparking international outcry.
In January 2017, the then-foreign secretary was filmed reciting a colonial-era poem by Rudyard Kipling in front of local dignitaries during an official trip to Myanmar. Johnson, accused of incredible insensitivity, was then inside a sacred Buddhist temple.
Later that year he was criticized for making an incorrect statement that imprisoned British-Iranian Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe had taught people journalism rather than vacationing in Iran. Her comments were later cited as evidence by Iran that she was engaged in propaganda against the regime.
