US Department of Justice appoints war crimes expert as special adviser for Trump investigations

WASHINGTON, Nov 18 (Reuters) – U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland on Friday appointed war crimes prosecutor Jack Smith to serve as special adviser to oversee Justice Department investigations related to Donald Trump, including the former president’s handling of sensitive documents and efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Garland’s announcement came three days after Trump, a Republican, announced he would run for president again in 2024. Garland said Trump’s candidacy, as well as Democratic President Biden’s stated intention to stand for re-election, necessitated the appointment of a special advocate.

Special advocates are sometimes appointed to investigate politically sensitive cases, and they do their job with some independence from Justice Department management.

“The pace of investigations will not stop or flag under my watch,” Smith said in a statement. “I will exercise independent judgment and move the investigations forward quickly and thoroughly, whatever outcome the facts and the law dictate.”

Smith will oversee the investigation into Trump’s handling of government documents after leaving the White House last year and the investigation into attempts to interfere with the peaceful transfer of power after the 2020 election, Garland said.

“Appointing a special advocate at this time is the right thing to do,” Garland, who was appointed by Biden, said at a press conference.

Trump, in a statement to Fox News, said he “will not participate” in the special counsel’s investigations.

“The Democratic Department of ‘Justice’ had nothing but Trump haters, so they just appointed a special prosecutor to prosecute me further. It’s shameful!” Trump then wrote on social media.

Trump announced he would make a statement later Friday from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

Biden did not respond to shouted questions from reporters about the special counsel in his only public appearance of the day. The White House was not involved in the decision to appoint Smith, an official said on condition of anonymity.

[1/3]US Attorney General Merrick Garland walks out to announce his appointment of Jack Smith as special counsel for the investigations into the actions of former President Donald Trump, in the Department of Justice briefing room in Washington, United States, November 18, 2022. REUTERS/ Evelyn Hockstein

Smith, a political independent, was until recently the chief prosecutor of the special court in The Hague, charged with prosecuting war crimes in Kosovo. He previously oversaw the Department of Justice’s Public Integrity Section and worked as a federal and state prosecutor in New York.

This is the second time in five years that the Justice Department has appointed a special counsel to investigate Trump’s conduct. Former FBI Director Robert Mueller, appointed as a special counsel in 2017, documented contacts between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and Russia but found insufficient evidence to bring a criminal conspiracy charge.

FBI agents seized thousands of government records, some marked as highly classified, from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in a court-approved search Aug. 8. Investigators are also examining Trump for possible obstruction of the probe. Trump filed a civil lawsuit in an attempt to delay the investigation into the documents and keep certain records away from investigators.

The other probe is a sprawling investigation into a failed plot by Trump allies to nullify the 2020 presidential election by submitting batches of fake voters lists to the US National Archives and trying to prevent Congress to certify Biden’s electoral victory.

A grand jury is hearing evidence in the case, with prosecutors issuing subpoenas for testimony from former White House lawyers and close advisers to Vice President Mike Pence.

POLITICAL DISTANCE

Although Garland ultimately has authority over the special counsel, Smith’s appointment could allow Garland to create some political distance that could bolster public confidence in the integrity of the two investigations. Career prosecutors are expected to continue working on investigations alongside Smith.

Smith recently underwent surgery after injuring his knee in a biking accident. He did not attend the press conference.

The series of criminal, civil and federal investigations against Trump also includes a civil lawsuit filed by the New York State Attorney General accusing him and three of his adult children of fraud involving the family real estate business.

Smith is the third Justice Department special advocate to be appointed since 2017 to handle a politically sensitive case. Mueller did not explicitly come to a conclusion on whether Trump obstructed justice, prompting then-Attorney General William Barr to determine himself that there was no obstruction of justice. had no basis for such an accusation.

In 2019, Barr appointed John Durham as special counsel to investigate the origins of the FBI’s investigation into Trump’s 2016 campaign. Of the three criminal lawsuits Durham has filed, two have resulted in acquittals this year.

Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch and Rami Ayub; Additional reporting by Costas Pitas, Trevor Hunnicutt and Joey Axe; Editing by Will Dunham and Andy Sullivan

