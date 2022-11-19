Nations that support terrorism as part of their foreign policy must be punished: PM Modi

In what is seen as a reference to China and Pakistan aiding terrorists targeting India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that some countries support terrorism as part of their foreign policy while others advance indirect arguments to support it and block action against terrorists.

Modi didn’t mince words when he said the cost should be imposed on countries that support terrorism, as proxy wars are “dangerous and violent”, while insisting that international organizations should not not think that the absence of war means peace.

Stressing that rooting out terrorism requires a broader proactive response and global cooperation, he said countries must pursue terrorists, break their support networks and hit their finances.

Addressing the Third ‘No Money for Terrorism’ Ministerial Conference on Terrorist Financing hosted by the Home Office here, he warned against organizations and individuals trying to ‘create sympathy” for the terrorists and that they must also be isolated.

“There can be no ifs and buts on such issues. The world must unite against all kinds of overt and covert support for terrorism,” Modi told the conference that Pakistan and Afghanistan skipped. .

He said terrorist organizations receive money from several sources and one of those sources is state support. “Some countries support terrorism as part of their foreign policy. They offer them political, ideological and financial support,” the prime minister said.

He also referred to “some misconceptions about terrorism in certain circles” while stressing that “the intensity of the reaction to different attacks cannot vary depending on where they occur”.

“All terrorist attacks deserve equal outrage and action. Moreover, sometimes indirect arguments are made in favor of terrorism to block action against terrorists. There is no room for an ambiguous approach to a global threat,” he said.

Modi’s reference comes amid China’s continued blocking of India’s attempt to have Pakistan-based operatives designated as global terrorists in international forums. As recently as October 18-19, China blocked joint attempts by India and the United States to place Lashkar-e-Taiba members Talha Saeed and Shahid Mehmood under sanctions.

The Prime Minister said that India had faced the horrors of terror long before the world took serious notice and that terrorism in various names and guises had tried to harm the country over the decades. He said thousands of lives had been lost but India had bravely fought terrorism.

Modi underlined the long-term impact of terrorism on the poor and the local economy and said that it is all the more important for countries to strike at the root of terrorist financing. “Whether it’s tourism or commerce, no one likes an area that is under constant threat. And because of that, people’s livelihoods are being taken away,” he said.

“Fighting a terrorist and fighting terrorism are two different things. A terrorist can be neutralized with weapons. Immediate tactical responses to terrorists can be an operational issue. But tactical gains will soon be lost without a broader strategy to harm their finances,” he said. said.

He singled out organized crime as one of the main sources of funding for terrorism, saying that these gangs have close ties to terrorist groups and that the money earned from trafficking arms, drugs and smuggling is funneled in terrorism.

He said action against organized crime is extremely important in the fight against terrorism, as these groups also help with logistics and communication. At times, he said that even activities such as money laundering and financial crimes were known to contribute to the financing of terrorism.

Addressing the changing dynamics of terrorism, Modi warned that the rapid evolution of technology is both a challenge and a solution, as it is used for financing and recruiting terrorism.

“The challenges of the dark net, private currencies and others are emerging. There is a need for a uniform understanding of new financial technologies. It is also important to involve the private sector in these efforts. From a uniform understanding, a system unified system of controls”, balances and regulations can emerge. But we have to pay attention to one thing. The answer is not to demonize technology. Instead, it’s using technology to track, trace and counter terrorism,” he said.