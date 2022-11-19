Politics
Nations that support terrorism as part of their foreign policy must be punished: PM Modi
In what is seen as a reference to China and Pakistan aiding terrorists targeting India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that some countries support terrorism as part of their foreign policy while others advance indirect arguments to support it and block action against terrorists.
Modi didn’t mince words when he said the cost should be imposed on countries that support terrorism, as proxy wars are “dangerous and violent”, while insisting that international organizations should not not think that the absence of war means peace.
Stressing that rooting out terrorism requires a broader proactive response and global cooperation, he said countries must pursue terrorists, break their support networks and hit their finances.
Read also | G20 Summit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets world leaders in Bali
Addressing the Third ‘No Money for Terrorism’ Ministerial Conference on Terrorist Financing hosted by the Home Office here, he warned against organizations and individuals trying to ‘create sympathy” for the terrorists and that they must also be isolated.
“There can be no ifs and buts on such issues. The world must unite against all kinds of overt and covert support for terrorism,” Modi told the conference that Pakistan and Afghanistan skipped. .
He said terrorist organizations receive money from several sources and one of those sources is state support. “Some countries support terrorism as part of their foreign policy. They offer them political, ideological and financial support,” the prime minister said.
He also referred to “some misconceptions about terrorism in certain circles” while stressing that “the intensity of the reaction to different attacks cannot vary depending on where they occur”.
“All terrorist attacks deserve equal outrage and action. Moreover, sometimes indirect arguments are made in favor of terrorism to block action against terrorists. There is no room for an ambiguous approach to a global threat,” he said.
Modi’s reference comes amid China’s continued blocking of India’s attempt to have Pakistan-based operatives designated as global terrorists in international forums. As recently as October 18-19, China blocked joint attempts by India and the United States to place Lashkar-e-Taiba members Talha Saeed and Shahid Mehmood under sanctions.
The Prime Minister said that India had faced the horrors of terror long before the world took serious notice and that terrorism in various names and guises had tried to harm the country over the decades. He said thousands of lives had been lost but India had bravely fought terrorism.
Modi underlined the long-term impact of terrorism on the poor and the local economy and said that it is all the more important for countries to strike at the root of terrorist financing. “Whether it’s tourism or commerce, no one likes an area that is under constant threat. And because of that, people’s livelihoods are being taken away,” he said.
“Fighting a terrorist and fighting terrorism are two different things. A terrorist can be neutralized with weapons. Immediate tactical responses to terrorists can be an operational issue. But tactical gains will soon be lost without a broader strategy to harm their finances,” he said. said.
He singled out organized crime as one of the main sources of funding for terrorism, saying that these gangs have close ties to terrorist groups and that the money earned from trafficking arms, drugs and smuggling is funneled in terrorism.
He said action against organized crime is extremely important in the fight against terrorism, as these groups also help with logistics and communication. At times, he said that even activities such as money laundering and financial crimes were known to contribute to the financing of terrorism.
Addressing the changing dynamics of terrorism, Modi warned that the rapid evolution of technology is both a challenge and a solution, as it is used for financing and recruiting terrorism.
“The challenges of the dark net, private currencies and others are emerging. There is a need for a uniform understanding of new financial technologies. It is also important to involve the private sector in these efforts. From a uniform understanding, a system unified system of controls”, balances and regulations can emerge. But we have to pay attention to one thing. The answer is not to demonize technology. Instead, it’s using technology to track, trace and counter terrorism,” he said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.deccanherald.com/national/nations-backing-terrorism-as-part-of-their-foreign-policy-must-be-punished-pm-modi-1163482.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Nations that support terrorism as part of their foreign policy must be punished: PM Modi
- Understanding Tomorrow’s Nuclear Energy and Purdue Engineering Distinguished Lecture Series Partners event on November 30th.Register now
- What Doctors Want Patients to Know About Lung Cancer Screening
- US Department of Justice appoints war crimes expert as special adviser for Trump investigations
- Deliberations continue in rape trial of 1970s actor
- Bringing French Fashion to Waikiki
- S&P/TSX composite index up nearly 100 points, US markets also up
- What Doctors Want Patients to Know About Lung Cancer Screening
- The military analyst says he is “concerned” about Ukraine for the winter
- Jokowi mentions recession and green economy at 2022 APEC summit
- Bollywood movie sequels have been in the works too long
- Even at worst, the Google Pixel Fold is perfect for the foldable world.