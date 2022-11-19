Revealing details as Jacinda Ardern meets China’s Xi Jinping





New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping exceeded the scheduled 20 minutes as the pair went over “all the issues” between the two countries. Ardern revealed that the meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok lasted 50 minutes. It comes days after Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met Xi, making him the first Australian prime minister to do so in six years. Since meeting Malcolm Turnbull in 2016, China’s relationship with Australia has deteriorated rapidly, and while Wellington has at times tried to distance itself from the fallout from its larger neighbor, it has also developed its own disagreements with Beijing. . The meeting between Ardern and Xi lasted well beyond the allotted 20 minutes, the New Zealand prime minister said. Source: FMPRC/ Xinhua Ardern and Xi were meeting for the first time since 2019. As expected, Ardern and Xi posed for photos, with the latter adopting his usual, more commanding pose, as Yahoo pointed out earlier this week following his meeting with Albanese. Ardern raised concerns about issues such as Xinjiang, Hong Kong, the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait, all issues that China sees as internal matters and those that former Prime Minister Scott Morrison raised steadily, accelerating the collapse of diplomatic relations. “I raised them specifically and you know I also raised them at the East Asia Summit and you know I’m consistent, it’s part of our approach on these issues,” she said. declared. Ardern previously told New Zealand publication Stuff that she should be allowed to raise such concerns without facing “acts of retaliation”. The day after they met, Ardern called the talks “constructive.” She said much of the meeting focused on tensions in the region and how the two countries can work together to promote peace and stability. North Korea’s recent missile activity was one of the concerns Ardern raised. Xi later said he agreed with such a goal, adding that “China has never sought hegemony in history.” The story continues He noted that with different social systems, development stages, histories and cultures, it is natural for China and New Zealand to have differences on some issues, but these differences should not be allowed. to define or affect bilateral relations. With Reuters Do you have a tip for the story? E-mail: [email protected]. You can also follow us on Facebook, instagram, ICT Tac and Twitter and download the Yahoo News app from the App store Where google play.

